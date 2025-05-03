Concretio Unveils Smock-it V3: Revolutionizing Salesforce Test Data Generation

Haryana, India, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — Concretio has just unveiled Smock-it V3, the latest version of the Smock-it CLI plugin designed to simplify the creation of synthetic test data. With powerful performance upgrades and smart automation features, Smock-it enables developers and QA teams to quickly generate realistic test data, all while ensuring data privacy compliance. Compared to V2, V3 brings notable improvements in speed, intelligence, and out-of-the-box usability, making it even more efficient for large-scale and complex testing needs.

Smock-it is a free mock data generation tool for Salesforce testing. It creates realistic test data based on test case scenarios, ensuring compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and other regulations by avoiding the use of real customer data. It can also be used as an alternative to traditional test data generation tools like Mockaroo, Snowfakery, Mocki, and Genrocket.

Key features of Smock-it V3 include:

Internal Data Library: Includes a built-in library of customizable templates for fast, reliable test data creation across varied Salesforce schema requirements.



Fast Data Generator: Smock-it V3 delivers an 85% speed boost compared to its previous version, significantly enhancing performance and efficiency.



Smart Field Mapping: Automatically aligns ambiguous or inconsistent field names, such as “Client Org” or “Sponsor Acct”, to the most relevant templates using intelligent matching logic.



Text & Number Generation: Generates authentic, business-ready names, industries, emails, and currencies using context-aware logic for more realistic testing scenarios.



Realistic Address Mapping: Map countries to valid states, states to appropriate cities, and add phone numbers with correct country codes, ideal for global data testing.



Smock-it continues to stand out as a trusted tool for simplifying test data generation for Salesforce Testing, helping teams reduce manual effort, improve testing reliability, and ensure consistency in data-driven development workflows.

About Concretio

Concretio is a Salesforce Crest (Gold) Partner, MSP, and ISV serving clients across the USA, UK, Australia, UAE, and India. The company delivers expert Salesforce consulting, Managed Salesforce, Salesforce Implementation, and AppExchange product development. Founded by India’s first Salesforce MVP, Abhinav Gupta, Concretio was built with a vision to simplify digital transformation and deliver scalable, future-ready solutions. Learn more at www.concret.io.