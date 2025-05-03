Alta Pest Control’s Premium Service Offers Year-Round Protection as Mosquito and Wasp Activity Surges in Washington

Auburn, Washington, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — With the rise in mosquito and wasp activity becoming a growing concern for homeowners, Alta Pest Control is stepping up to provide unmatched protection through its Premium Package—an all-inclusive service designed to tackle seasonal pests head-on and ensure homes in Washington remain safe and comfortable throughout the year.

Here’s how their process works when you choose Alta’s Premium Pest Control Package:

Give them a call: Call (425) 528-2524 They will help you schedule a time that works for you—often with same-day or next-day availability thanks to theit 48-hour response guarantee. Service day: You’ll get a 30-minute text ahead before your technician arrives. Once on-site, they’ll let you know they’ve arrived, answer any questions, and get to work. After the service is complete, they’ll walk you through everything they did, share photos, and let you know if they found anything concerning—so you’re never left guessing. Full property treatment (Premium Package):Their premium package combines general pest control with seasonal, monthly mosquito and tick fogging from March through October. Ongoing protection: They return every quarter to maintain your barrier against pests. If you see activity in between visits, just give them a call—follow-up treatments are included at no extra cost. Honest communication: From scheduling to follow-up, they keep things clear and straightforward. You’ll always know what to expect, and they are here to answer questions anytime.

Alta Pest Control’s Premium Package is a comprehensive, full-property treatment that addresses both general pest control and seasonal threats such as mosquitoes and ticks. From March through October, customers receive monthly fogging services targeted specifically for mosquitoes and ticks—two pests known to cause both health concerns and discomfort during warmer months. In addition, the Premium Package includes proactive wasp nest removal as part of its routine maintenance, offering peace of mind in the face of increasing wasp populations.

“Mosquitoes and wasps are becoming more active earlier in the year and sticking around longer,” said Chris Langlois, Owner of Alta Pest Control. “That’s why our Premium Package was designed to provide not only complete general pest control, but also monthly seasonal treatments to keep these aggressive pests at bay. We go the extra mile because we believe our customers deserve premium protection.”

The Premium Package features a wide range of services to keep properties protected both inside and out. Technicians apply a barrier spray up to three feet high on exterior walls and extend the treatment 30 feet into the yard. Pest control granules are spread across the lawn to prevent pest intrusion from the ground up, and technicians de-web eaves and remove visible wasp nests during each visit. For homes experiencing rodent problems, Alta includes strategically placed rodent bait stations as part of the service. Interior treatments are also available upon request, ensuring a thorough defense both inside and outside the home.

Alta Pest Control’s customer-focused approach sets it apart from competitors. With a strong emphasis on consistency, high-quality materials, and industry-leading training, the company has built a reputation for delivering real, lasting results. Whether it’s ants, mosquitoes, mice, roaches, or wasps, Alta’s experienced technicians have seen it all—and know how to handle it.

“When we say we’re customer-focused, we mean it,” Chris added. “We never cut corners or sacrifice on quality because our customers’ satisfaction is the most important thing to us. We’re proud to be the company that homeowners trust to handle their pest problems quickly and effectively.”

Alta Pest Control continues to lead the industry in effective, eco-conscious pest management and personalized service. With mosquitoes and wasps becoming more aggressive each season, homeowners are encouraged to take preventive action now.

To learn more about Alta Pest Control’s Premium Package or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.altapestcontrol.com/locations/pest-control-seattle-wa or call (425) 528-2524.