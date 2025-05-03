Hot Tubs, Pools, Spas; Oh My!

PORT ORCHARD, WA, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — At Ole’s Pool and Spa, we are here to make sure that your backyard has all of the features it needs. Maybe you are looking for a great hot tub to add to the backyard to relax after a long week at work. Maybe you need to add in a pool for your growing family, wearing out the kid and becoming the hottest spot in town. Or maybe you just need a partner you contrast to help service your pool and spa and keep it in perfect order all the time.

Our team at Ole’s Pool and Spa is here to help. We offer a wide variety of services that we are sure you will love. To start, we are proud to provide swimming pool renovation and repair. Whether you have an older pool that needs an update or something broke, we can send out the professionals to get it up and running like new again. We also offer plaster pool resurfacing, giving you a brand new pool look, without having to start all over.

Many of our customers also enjoy our pool service and maintenance. You are busy and may not have time to take care of your pool. But missing one day of cleaning can mean hours to get it all done. We can send in our dedicated staff to handle all service and maintenance, keeping your pool clean and clear and helping it last a lot longer.

Did you recently add in a new hot tub and want to make sure it lasts for years to come? Then our hot tub repair, or our hot tub service and maintenance is just right for you. We can provide a consultation to help you determine which services will be right for you. Leave all the hard work to us!

Whether it is time to add a hot tub to your home or you are looking for someone to service your pool, Ole’s Pool and Spa has it all. We are excited to meet with you and show you around our showroom, providing you with everything you need! Contact us by calling 360.373.8131 or by visiting our website at https://www.olespoolandspa.com/.