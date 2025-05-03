Maleeka Catron Unveils ‘You’re Her, Act Like It’ Workbook and NovaGirl AI Mentor

MEMPHIS, TN, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — In a bold move to empower the next generation of young women, Maleeka Catron, CEO and President of The Catron Group LLC, announces the release of her groundbreaking faith-based workbook, You’re Her, Act Like It — now available on Amazon Kindle — alongside the launch of NovaGirl, an AI mentor developed for girls and young women ages 9–25.

You’re Her, Act Like It is a short and power-packed resource using insight coaching questions, affirmations, and faith-rooted reflections to help young women walk boldly in their God-given purpose. Crafted with today’s rising future Gen-z leaders in mind, the workbook inspires readers to break free from comparison culture and rise in their identity and calling in God.

“This workbook isn’t just about empowerment — it’s about purpose,” Catron shares. “Girls and young women deserve spaces that affirm who they are, build up their voices, and equip them to lead with authenticity, courage, and faith.”

Further amplifying her impact, Catron introduces NovaGirl — an innovative AI mentor built on ChatGPT technology. NovaGirl provides 24/7 encouragement, leadership insights, and sisterhood support, meeting girls at the intersection of becoming young women and developing who they are destined to become with mentorship rooted in confidence, character, creativity, and courage.

About The Catron Group LLC

The Catron Group LLC is a faith-based leadership development company dedicated to empowering girls and young women ages 9–25 through mentorship, workshops, coaching, and dynamic speaking engagements. Grounded in faith, resilience, and vision, The Catron Group equips the NextGenHERation to lead boldly and authentically in every arena of life.

Availability for Interviews:

Maleeka Catron is available for media interviews, podcast guest appearances, and speaking engagements to discuss Gen Z leadership, faith-driven empowerment, and the intersection of technology and mentorship for young women.

Press Materials:

High-resolution images, and speaker bios available upon request.

Workbook Purchase:

You’re Her, Act Like It is now available on Amazon Kindle:

https://tinyurl.com/4xub8e4v

Connect with NovaGirl AI Mentor:

Visit thecatrongroup.com to connect with NovaGirl on ChatGPT.

Media Contact:

Maleeka Catron

CEO + President | The Catron Group LLC

Email: info@thecatrongroup.com

Website: https://thecatrongroup.com