Blockchain Life 2025 Hosts Worldwide Crypto Leaders in Moscow

Moscow, Russia, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — The legendary crypto event, Blockchain Life 2025, broke a new attendance record of 15,600 participants. This forum transformed into a huge crypto festival and got support from many global leaders, including Justin Sun and others.

For the first time in several years, leaders of the global crypto community gathered in Moscow. Over 100 speakers took to the stage, including industry pioneers, major companies, cutting-edge projects, and government representatives, including HTX, Bitget, TON, Bitcoin, BingX, Curve, PancakeSwap, Promminer, Listing Help, and many more.

As always, the stage and behind-the-scenes negotiations were full of insider information. Attendees have discussed the most relevant trends and strategies for the upcoming bull run of 2025.

Justin Sun, being one of the speakers, made a tweet just half an hour before his speech at the Blockchain Forum 2025. He emphasized that the Russian community is one of the most important players in the crypto space. The most surprising thing about the tweet was that it was written in Russian.

The event turned into a huge festival, with the venue space doubling in size thanks to a large-scale construction project just outside. The exhibition area featured 151 booths showcasing crypto companies. Major players like HTX, ViaBTC, BingX, Promminer, MEXC, Bitcluster, Bitget and others offered attendees exclusive views on the latest technologies and services.

The culmination of the event was an official afterparty inspired by The Matrix vides — an all-inclusive bash featuring a live concert by the invited guest star Timati.



A remarkable number of side events took place around the forum dates, with over 100 additional gatherings planned across Moscow. Attendees had no shortage of options, each finding events that matched their interests. Moscow welcomed a record number of crypto enthusiasts, marking one of the largest gatherings to date.

The next Blockchain Life Forum is set to take place in Dubai on October 28–29, 2025.

Early-bird tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available on the official website: https://blockchain-life.com

The event is organized by Listing.Help and Jets.Capital, with RustekhMash as the General Sponsor, Promminer as the Title Sponsor, and BingX as the Strategic Partner.