Strategic Insurance Software Launches Partner XE Outlook Plug-in 2.0 with RPost Integration

SIS unveils Partner XE Outlook Plug-in 2.0 with RPost for enhanced email encryption, e-signatures, and proof of delivery—boosting agency efficiency and compliance.

Posted on 2025-05-03 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — Strategic Insurance Software (SIS), creators of the Partner XE agency management system, has released version 2.0 of its Outlook Plug-in, featuring full integration with RPost, a global leader in email encryption, e-signatures, and Registered Email delivery proof. This update allows Partner XE users to streamline communications, enhance data security, and meet compliance requirements effortlessly through a secure SaaS-based system.

SIS executives see the collaboration as a strategic step forward. CEO Alex Deak emphasized that this integration reinforces Partner XE’s role as the operational hub for agencies, aligning with SIS’s mission to pair powerful internal tools with leading external technologies. With immediate availability, this plug-in empowers agencies to protect client data, accelerate digital transactions, and maintain compliance in today’s strict regulatory environment.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/strategic-insurance-software-adds-rpost-messaging-compliance

