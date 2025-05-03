Join Integrative Systems at POWERUp 2025 to Rethink the Future of IBM i. 

Anaheim, California, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — The future of IBM i isn’t replacement — it’s transformation. At Common POWERUp 2025, Integrative Systems is leading the charge with smart modernization strategies that preserve legacy investments while driving innovation.

As businesses face the challenges of aging systems, outdated interfaces, and shrinking support resources, Integrative Systems offers a clear solution– Keep what’s working. Modernize what isn’t.

Meet Integrative Systems at Common POWERUp 2025

From May 19–22, 2025, at Disneyland, Anaheim, California, booth #605 – the brightest minds in the IBM i ecosystem will gather to explore advancements in IBM i technologies and innovations.

Integrative Systems is proud not just to attend, but to lead the conversation.

Preserving Legacy, Powering the Future

After decades of building complex IBM i processes, many organizations ask – “How do we move forward without losing our investments?”

At Common POWERUp 2025, Integrative Systems will offer real, modern, future-focused solutions that respect the past while enabling future growth.

For Integrative Systems, “futureproofing” isn’t just a buzzword —

it’s a promise to –

Protect what you’ve built.

Adapt to evolving technologies.

Modernize strategically and smartly.

Real Solutions for Real IBM i Challenges

Whether you’re dealing with outdated systems, struggling to find the right talent, or unsure how to modernize without disrupting your business, Integrative Systems offers clear, actionable pathways forward.

At COMMON POWERUp 2025, Integrative Systems will showcase how they’re helping businesses-

Modernize User Interface & Transactions

Say goodbye to green screens! They redesign critical processes with a modern, intuitive UI that aligns with today’s usability standards. Windows-style interfaces improve efficiency, reduce training time, and boost user satisfaction.

Strengthen IBM i Infrastructure & Security

Your IBM i should be as secure & reliable as it is powerful. Integrative Systems offers 24/7 cost-effective technical and application support, ensuring your systems stay resilient, compliant, & optimized. They handle Level 1 & 2 support, with structured Level 3 escalations for critical issues—so you can focus on growth, not downtime.

Get Real-Time Insights from Your Data

They migrate legacy data to SQL and power it through interactive dashboards with Power BI, giving business users real-time, actionable insights without the delays of static reports.

Enhance Business Logic — Without Interruptions

Optimize performance without disrupting your core processes. Their RPG experts seamlessly integrate with your team, offering continuous support and tailored development to ensure your IBM i applications are ready for the future.

Why Common POWERUp 2025 Matters?

For organizations still unsure, now is the time. Common POWERUp 2025 isn’t just another conference — it’s a rare opportunity to –

Connect with industry peers

Gather game-changing insights

Walk away with a roadmap to the future of IBM i

Leadership Perspective

“At Integrative Systems, the goal has always been to help businesses succeed first. At Common POWERUp 2025, we’re excited to showcase how our approach to futureproofing IBM i does exactly that — by offering the perfect balance of preservation and progress.” — Mike Stein, COO, Integrative Systems

Take the First Step Toward Futureproofing Your IBM i

Meet them at Booth #605 and see how their approach can extend the life of your IBM i environment — while preparing it for whatever comes next.

Join Integrative Systems at POWERUp 2025 to Rethink the Future of IBM i.

About Integrative Systems

At Integrative Systems, we help you “Futureproof Your Business.”

We are a trusted technology partner specializing in IBM i (AS400) services, helping businesses modernize and maximize the value of their legacy systems. With over two decades of experience, we deliver tailored solutions including IBM i application development, system integration, migration, and ongoing support.

Our team of IBM i experts ensures seamless operations, enhanced performance, and reduced IT costs, empowering clients to stay competitive while leveraging the reliability and power of their existing IBM i infrastructure.