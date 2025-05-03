Tebahsoft Wins AccelNet Special Track at GESAwards 2024 — Pioneering Global Innovation in Emotion-Based AI for Education

DAEJEON, South Korea, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — Tebahsoft Co., Ltd., a leading provider of social-emotional AI solutions, has been named a winner of the AccelNet Special Track at the Global EdTech Startup Awards (GESAwards) 2024, the world’s largest competition for education technology startups. This prestigious award recognizes Tebahsoft’s technological innovation and global social impact in the field of emotion-based self-regulation.

Founded in 2014 by Israel’s education innovation center MindCET, GESAwards has grown into the premier global competition for EdTech startups, with over 8,000 participants from more than 135 countries. Each year, winners are selected based on technological excellence, innovation, and social impact. GESAwards winners gain access to international funding, strategic partnerships, policy collaborations, and joint research opportunities.

Tebahsoft was selected as the top performer in the AccelNet Special Track, which focuses on how technology can support self-regulation through balance, well-being, and awareness. This year, the track attracted hundreds of startups worldwide, with only a select few demonstrating culturally inclusive, real-world applicable self-regulation technologies making it to the final stage.

Tebahsoft’s standout platform, Seamspace, captured the attention of the global judging panel. Seamspace enables users to document their emotions in the form of a journal and receive AI-powered emotional insights and regulation guidance. It is designed to naturally integrate emotional awareness and self-regulation into daily life, offering multilingual and culturally adaptive features to support learners from diverse backgrounds. Judges praised its potential to promote emotional well-being across educational environments worldwide.

This recognition marks a major milestone for Tebahsoft, validating the company’s technological leadership and innovation on the global stage. It also demonstrates the power of AI-driven emotional intelligence tools in fostering well-being for learners across diverse cultures.

Tebahsoft CEO Jungsup Oh commented, “We are honored to see our technology and vision recognized globally. Tebahsoft remains committed to developing impactful solutions that support students’ mental wellness around the world.”

Looking ahead, Tebahsoft will participate in ISTELive 25 this June in Texas, USA — a premier global conference co-hosted by the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) and ASCD. With over 20,000 attendees annually, ISTELive is a leading forum for EdTech innovation, bringing together educators, technologists, and policymakers from around the world.

Following its presence at CES 2025 and FETC 2025, Tebahsoft’s participation at ISTELive 25 — now bolstered by the GESAwards win — reaffirms its position as a key player in the global EdTech space. The company aims to expand its network of international education partners and further scale its impact through collaborative efforts in the global learning ecosystem.