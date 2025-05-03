Celebrate Mother’s Day with the Gift of Mobility: EASWE Launches Special Discounts on A10 and B10 Electric Wheelchairs

Kowloon, Hong Kong, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — This Mother’s Day, EASWE is proud to announce a special promotional event that honors the spirit of independence, care, and resilience embodied by mothers everywhere. From May 1st through May 11th, EASWE is offering limited-time discounts on its best-selling electric wheelchair models — the A10 and B10 — to help families give back the freedom and comfort that every mother deserves.

Mother’s Day Special Offers

These discounts represent some of the biggest savings EASWE has ever offered, making now the perfect time to invest in high-quality, reliable mobility solutions for a loved one.

Designed for Comfort. Built for Freedom.

EASWE’s A10 and B10 models are engineered with both performance and user experience in mind. Lightweight, foldable, and easy to transport, these wheelchairs are ideal for travel, everyday errands, or simply enjoying time outdoors. Key features include:

Powerful Motors: Both models are equipped with robust electric motors for smooth performance across various terrains, including grass, gravel, and uneven paths.

Foldable Design: Quick-folding mechanisms make storage and transportation effortless.

Ergonomic Comfort: The B10 model includes a patented ergonomic seat system, adjustable headrest and backrest, and a spacious rear storage pocket for personal items.

User-Friendly Interface: The intuitive LCD joystick controller offers enhanced safety and easy navigation.

Whether for short outings or extended daily use, A10 and B10 offer dependable mobility without compromising on style or comfort.

A Mother’s Day Gift That Lasts

“At EASWE, we believe that mobility is more than just movement — it’s about freedom, confidence, and connection,” said Aaron, Chief Executive Officer at EASWE. “This Mother’s Day, we’re making it easier for families to give their mothers the gift of independence — a gift that truly keeps on giving.”

All purchases during the promotion are backed by EASWE’s 60-day return guarantee, ensuring customer satisfaction and peace of mind.

Availability

The Mother’s Day discounts are available for a limited time only, exclusively through the official EASWE website and selected retail partners. Orders placed between May 1st and May 11th will automatically qualify for the promotional pricing.

About EASWE

EASWE is a mobility solutions company dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals who rely on electric wheelchairs. With a focus on comfort, safety, and intelligent design, EASWE continues to innovate and deliver products that support greater independence and confidence for users worldwide.

Media Contact:

Lily

lily@easwe.com