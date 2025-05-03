QPS chooses to make $16.6M investment and add 135 new jobs in Delaware Technology Park

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — A globally leading clinical research organization (CRO) has chosen to grow its Newark, Delaware, headquarters with a $16.6 million laboratory and office expansion in Delaware Technology Park, where the company already is the largest tenant.

QPS Holdings, LLC – a 30-year-old CRO specializing in bioanalysis and preclinical and clinical services – is renowned for its work supporting large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in their research programs and drug-development efforts. In addition to its headquarters in Newark, it operates U.S. locations in Florida and Missouri; European sites in Austria and The Netherlands; Asian facilities in China, India and Taiwan; and a site in Australia.

The company has experienced significant growth in recent years, particularly in its Newark-based translational medicine division. It now requires larger research and development space as its growth is expected to accelerate even further.

QPS currently occupies all of 3 Innovation Way and 90% of 1 Innovation Way in Delaware Technology Park. The company plans to lease an additional 55,515 square feet of space – including more than 15,000 square feet of lab space – in a new building at 6 Innovation Way. The company currently has 336 full-time employees in Delaware and plans to add 135 new full-time positions here by the end of 2027.

QPS is a founding member of the Delaware Bioscience Association and has actively participated in numerous programs and activities within the statewide biotech and pharmaceutical community, particularly those in education and technology innovation. These include collaborating with the University of Delaware to recruit new graduates and establish internship programs.

Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) has worked with QPS officials over the last year to explore locations and possibilities for the company’s growth. Today, DPP supported QPS’s request to the state Council for Development Finance for a Graduated Lab Space Grant of up to $1.1 million and a Jobs Performance Grant of $162,000 from the Delaware Strategic Fund. Distribution of these grant monies is dependent on the company meeting commitments as outlined to the CDF, which reviewed and approved QPS’s request.

“This expansion project in Delaware Technology Park, Newark, Delaware, is strategically important to QPS’s businesses,” said Ben Hsu, Chief Administrative Officer of QPS Holdings, LLC. “It will significantly expand QPS’s capacity to serve our clients in both Lab Services and Clinical Services globally.”