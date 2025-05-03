Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center Offers Comprehensive End-of-Life Services in Lafayette, CA

Lafayette, California, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center, located in the serene surroundings of Lafayette, California, is a trusted provider of compassionate end-of-life services. As part of the Catholic Funeral & Cemetery Services (CFCS) of the Diocese of Oakland, the facility serves families with dignity, faith, and respect. Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center offers services tailored to honor loved ones while supporting families during difficult times.

The extensive services of Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center stand out. Cemetery plots, mausoleum crypts, cremation services, and traditional funeral arrangements are customizable to meet each family’s needs. A calm chapel, gardens, and modern facilities create a peaceful and courteous service environment. Their professionals help families with pre-planning, grieving resources, and religious traditions.

Dedicated to upholding Catholic values, Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center also provides unique advantages, such as funeral liturgies, committal prayers, and access to clergy for spiritual support. The center’s commitment to the community extends to its ongoing care programs, meticulously maintaining the grounds to create a lasting legacy for loved ones.

For more information on funeral and cemetery services, please contct with their leasing office at (925) 932-0900.

About Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center: Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center in Lafayette, CA, is a Catholic faith-based provider of funeral, cremation, and cemetery services. The center is operated by CFCS of the Diocese of Oakland and is dedicated to serving families with compassion, professionalism, and faith-focused care.

