Creative Media House Ignites the Future: Official Marketing Partner for ST Engineering

Dubai, UAE, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — We at Creative Media House, UAE & KSA’s top Marketing and Event Management agency, are exhilarated to announce our new role as the official roundtable partner for ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group renowned for its innovative solutions in aerospace, smart cities, defense, and public security sectors. Headquartered in Singapore, ST Engineering serves customers in over 100 countries, and we’re thrilled to spearhead their upcoming round table event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and showcase their cutting-edge products and services.

Shiza Arif, our Key Account Executive, expressed her enthusiasm, “We’re beyond excited to partner with ST Engineering for this landmark event. With our database of over 25,000 key accounts and strong relationships across KSA and UAE, we’re poised to make this round table a resounding success. Our team’s proven expertise in speaker acquisition, delegate engagement, and event production will ensure ST Engineering’s innovations take center stage, building a robust sales pipeline.”

With nearly a decade of regional experience, Creative Media House excels in crafting event marketing strategies that blend creativity with analytics to deliver exceptional ROI. For ST Engineering, we will orchestrate a high-impact round table in Riyadh, inviting over 50 CTOs, IT heads, and IT managers from the public and private sectors. Our team will diligently recruit top-tier speakers, finalize a prestigious venue, set up the roundtable, and manage delegate acquisition to ensure a dynamic, engaged audience. The event will spotlight ST Engineering’s advanced solutions, such as airframe MRO, smart city tech, and defense systems, positioning them as a market leader in the region.

Shiza added, “This event is a game-changer for ST Engineering’s presence in KSA. Our deep market insights and event expertise will create meaningful connections and drive tangible business outcomes.” From branding to content creation and media planning, our comprehensive services aim to amplify ST Engineering’s vision, ensuring its innovations resonate with key decision-makers.

As a full-service agency, we’re committed to transforming ideas into impactful realities. This partnership with ST Engineering is a testament to our ability to deliver world-class events and marketing solutions.

