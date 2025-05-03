RAPIDTOOL Industry Leading Cordless Rebar Tying Machines

Posted on 2025-05-03 by in Construction // 0 Comments

NSW, Australia, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — RAPIDTOOL, a leader in advanced concreting solutions, is showcasing the power and performance of its industry leading cordless rebar tying machines, the RT-40A and RT-60A. These compact, high-efficiency tools are setting a new benchmark in reinforcement work across the construction industry.

Engineered for durability and ease of use, both models offer rapid tying speeds—0.6 seconds for RT-40A and 0.8 seconds for RT-60A—dramatically increasing on-site productivity while reducing labour costs and repetitive strain injuries.

RT-40A Highlights:

  • Designed for tying rebar up to 40mm in combined diameter
  • Over 5,000 ties per battery charge
  • Compact and lightweight (2.6kg) for easy handling
  • Digital tension control for precise wraps
  • Ideal for residential and light commercial projects

RT-60A Highlights:

  • Handles larger rebar configurations up to 60mm total diameter
  • Capable of over 4,500 ties per charge
  • Brushless dual motor system for long-term reliability
  • Ergonomic design with optional electronic extension arm
  • Built for heavy-duty infrastructure and precast projects

Both models include 18V lithium-ion batteries, an intelligent wire feed system, and compatibility with RAPIDTOOL’s high-grade tie wire. A key ergonomic upgrade includes the optional extension arm, allowing users to tie rebar from a standing position, reducing strain on the back, arms, and shoulders.

“These machines are more than tools—they’re a solution to some of the biggest efficiency and safety challenges in construction,” said the PR team at RAPIDTOOL. “By combining speed with smart design, the RT-40A and RT-60A help crews get the job done faster, safer, and with less effort.”

For more product specifications or to request a demo, visit: https://rapidtool.com.au/

About the Company:

RAPIDTOOL is Australia’s leading supplier of reinforcing tools, specialising in rebar cutters, benders, and tiers. We provide cutting-edge, top-notch construction solutions tailored for professionals, including steel fixers, concreters, builders, construction companies, and concrete pool builders. Our extensive inventory features the broadest selection of portable, cordless, electric, and hydraulic rebar construction tools available on the market. Committed to quality and innovation, RAPIDTOOL empowers professionals to enhance their efficiency and productivity on every job site.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution