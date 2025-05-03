Call for Chapter Proposals and Reviewers: Evidence-Based Approaches for Family Caregivers and Integrative Home Care

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — Scholars, practitioners, and caregiver advocates are invited to contribute to a forthcoming edited volume titled Evidence-Based Approaches for Family Caregivers and Integrative Home Care, which aims to provide practical, research-informed guidance for home-based care. The book will be published by IGI Global Scientific Publishing in 2026.

As families increasingly manage long-term and chronic conditions at home, many caregivers turn to complementary therapies—but often without access to reliable, evidence-based information. This volume addresses that gap by compiling scientifically supported integrative practices such as mindfulness, herbal remedies, acupressure, nutrition therapy, movement, and creative interventions—all tailored for safe and effective use in home care settings.

The book seeks chapter proposals that highlight:

Interventions supported by randomized controlled trials (RCTs) or clinical research;

Home-based implementation strategies;

Clear guidance for non-clinical caregivers;

Accessibility, safety, and cultural relevance.

Key Dates:

Proposal Submission Deadline: June 1, 2025

June 1, 2025 Notification of Acceptance: June 15, 2025

June 15, 2025 Full Chapter Submission Due: September 14, 2025

Proposals should be between 1,000–2,000 words and explain the chapter’s scope, relevance, and evidence base. Full chapters must be a minimum of 10,000 words, including references. All submissions will undergo double-anonymized peer review, and selected contributors may be invited to review other chapters.

There are no submission or publication fees. Contributors are strongly encouraged to review IGI Global’s manuscript preparation guidelines here:

https://www.igi-global.com/publish/contributor-resources/before-you-write/

Suggested Topics Include:

Introduction to Integrative Healthcare at Home Mindfulness and Stress Management Nutrition as Therapy Herbal Medicine Movement and Touch-Based Therapies Acupressure and Traditional Practices Creative and Expressive Arts Condition-Specific Protocols Caregiver Toolkits (e.g., self-care strategies, coordination with clinicians)

This volume is intended for family caregivers, healthcare professionals in home and palliative care, patient advocates, and general readers seeking reliable information on complementary health practices backed by science—not anecdotes.

For more information, please visit: https://www.igi-global.com/publish/call-for-papers/call-details/8786