Phoong Law Corp Expands Legal Services to Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NV, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — Phoong Law Corp is led by top-rated personal injury attorney Anh Phoong. The firm proudly announces their expansion of legal services to Las Vegas, Nevada, establishing a brand-new website to cater to this area. Phoong Law Corp is well-known for fighting hard on behalf of accident victims across California, with a longstanding history of success that they hope to continue to build as they expand into the Las Vegas, Nevada area. The firm takes a client-first approach no matter the situation, focusing on how they can best help injured victims get the justice and compensation they deserve.

Phoong Law Corp is known across California for their aggressive advocacy and client-first standards. Providing those same levels of care to Las Vegas residents is a game changer, ensuring personal injury victims get experienced representation and support for whatever situation they might be facing. They will work on your behalf for situations like accidents, motorcycle crashes, truck accidents, dog bites, slip and fall injuries, wrongful death claims, and more.

“Las Vegas has a need for strong legal advocates who will stand up for injury victims,” says Anh Phoong, owner of Phoong Law Corp. “With our services and new website designed for Vegas residents, we can ensure citizens have easier access to personalized, aggressive legal support when they need it most. We are not afraid to fight hard for those victims and always bring our best foot forward for the client.”

Phoong Law Corp is heavily committed to high-quality legal services and ensuring they are accessible when people need them. Through their website, Las Vegas residents can easily schedule free consultations and explore personal injury resources readily available to them. The firm stands behind a zero fee warranty, which means that clients who choose to work with them won’t pay a single fee unless the firm wins their case and gets them a settlement. The firm’s track record reflects the ability to secure maximum compensation for clients. Their reputation speaks for itself and they approach every client with compassionate guidance paired with tenacious representation.

If you’re interested in learning more about Phoong Law Corp and the services available to the Las Vegas market, you can visit their website at https://askphoonglaw.com/las-vegas/. Contact the firm directly through the website or via phone to schedule a free consultation for your personal injury situation. You can also follow the firm through social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.