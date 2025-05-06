Swing into Growth: Opportunities in the Global Golf Apparel Industry

The global golf apparel market size was estimated at USD 4.15 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030. This significant growth is driven by various factors that reflect changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and broader societal trends. The global interest in golf is on the rise, fueled by increased disposable income and a growing focus on health and wellness. As more individuals take up the sport, the demand for golf apparel naturally expands. This trend is particularly noticeable among younger demographics, including Generation Z, who increasingly participate in golf and seek apparel that aligns with their values and lifestyle choices.

Technological advancements in fabric design are revolutionizing golf apparel. Modern materials are engineered to enhance performance with features like moisture-wicking, UV protection, and breathability. These innovations cater not only to professional golfers but also to amateurs seeking high-performance clothing. The market’s focus on functionality, meeting consumers’ demands for comfort and performance, is a key driver of its growth.

Nowadays, golfers are increasingly style-conscious, moving away from traditional baggy attire to more fashionable and tailored options. Brands are responding by integrating contemporary fashion trends into their collections, which helps attract a broader audience beyond just avid golfers. The blending of athletic wear with everyday fashion-often referred to as athleisure-has further blurred the lines between sportswear and casual wear, making golf apparel more versatile.

The increasing participation of women in golf is driving demand for female-specific apparel that combines style with functionality. This segment is experiencing rapid growth as brands recognize the need to cater to women golfers’ unique preferences and requirements. This, coupled with high-profile golfing events significantly impact consumer behavior by increasing visibility for brands associated with these tournaments. The media coverage surrounding these events not only elevates the sport’s profile but also stimulates interest in related merchandise, including apparel.

The cost of golf apparel can be prohibitive, particularly for high-end brands that utilize premium materials and technologies. This price sensitivity deters budget-conscious consumers, limiting the market size and forcing brands to balance quality and affordability. As consumers seek value-driven options, brands must innovate without significantly raising prices. In addition, the market is highly competitive, with numerous established brands and new entrants vying for market share. This saturation leads to price wars and margin compression, making it difficult for brands to differentiate themselves. The rise of non-specialized sportswear brands offering versatile athletic apparel further intensifies this competition.

Golf Apparel Market Report Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global golf apparel market report based on product, end use, distribution, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) Topwear Bottomwear Gloves Cap Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) Men Women Kids

Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) Retail Specialty Stores Sports Store Online Retailers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand South Korea Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



Key Golf Apparel Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the golf apparel market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Nike, Inc. (U.S.)

Adidas AG (Germany)

Under Armour, Inc. (U.S.)

Callaway Golf Company (U.S.)

PUMA SE (Germany)

Amer Sports Corporation (Finland)

TaylorMade Golf Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Mizuno Corporation (Japan)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (U.S.)

PING (U.S.)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (U.S.)

Fila (South Korea)

Greg Norman Collection (U.S.)

Fairway and Greene (U.S.)

Order a free sample PDF of the Golf Apparel Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.