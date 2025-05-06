Wallpaper Market Growing with Rising Demand for Home Interior Aesthetics

The global wallpaper market was valued at USD 1.80 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing popularity of home renovation activities, alongside advancements in wallpaper printing technology, has been a major driver of market demand. Additionally, rising disposable incomes, shifting consumer preferences, and a growing interest in DIY home improvement projects are expected to further fuel demand in the years ahead.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global industry, causing supply chain disruptions for key players. The pandemic led to a significant economic slowdown and delays in supply chain operations. However, widespread lockdowns also spurred demand for wallpaper as households invested more in home décor. Younger homeowners, in particular, have increased spending on home improvement and remodeling. According to statistics published by Klarna in May 2020, young homeowners allocated a large portion of their income to garden and home products during the lockdown. Moving forward, the market is expected to experience robust growth, driven by new graphic design innovations and enhanced production capabilities.

Manufacturers categorize wallpaper products based on their use in residential or commercial settings, as each requires different paper types varying in thickness and weight. Residential wallpapers are typically available in pre-pasted or un-pasted formats. In contrast, commercial wallpapers are designed in various types to meet durability and safety standards required for high-traffic areas, undergoing multiple tests and quality checks.

The rising demand for stain-resistant and eco-friendly wallpapers is creating new opportunities in the market. Several manufacturers are developing solutions that address humidity and bacterial growth issues. Companies like Sangetsu Corporation and York Wallcoverings have recently introduced products that are both stain-resistant and durable.

Manufacturers are also increasing investments in marketing, sponsorships, and partnerships to expand their customer base. The direct-to-consumer sales channel has proven highly profitable for brands with established consumer loyalty and strong promotional investments. Companies are actively adopting this strategy to strengthen brand loyalty. For example, in January 2021, RoomMates Décor, a division of York Wallcoverings, partnered with heritage design brand Waverly to launch an exclusive Peel and Stick Wallpaper collection.

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America led the global market, accounting for over 36% of total revenue. The surge in home renovation projects across the region is driving product demand. According to Porch.com, over 75% of U.S. homeowners have undertaken at least one home improvement project since the pandemic began. Consumers are increasingly choosing bold prints and textures, further boosting demand. The ongoing trend of home remodeling is expected to support industry growth.

The Asia Pacific wallpaper market is forecasted to achieve the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. The region is experiencing significant growth in the construction sector, driven by rapid urbanization and population growth. Competing brands are adopting diverse strategies to expand their market presence. For instance, in May 2021, Sangetsu announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Sanderson Design Group Plc to distribute Morris & Co. wallpapers in Taiwan, Singapore, Korea, and Japan.

Key Wallpaper Companies

Leading companies shaping the wallpaper market and holding significant market share include:

Sangetsu Corporation

York Wall Coverings Inc.

Brewster Wallpaper Corporation

F. Schumacher & Co.

AS Creation Tapeten AG

Osborne & Little

The Romo Group

Grandeco

4walls

Asian Paints

