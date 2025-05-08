Pathology Laboratories Market Grows with Rising Demand for Diagnostic Testing

The global pathology laboratories market was valued at USD 386.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by the expansion of healthcare facilities in developing regions, rising demand for routine medical examinations, and improvements in reimbursement policies for diagnostic tests. Additional drivers include an aging global population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, the market is benefiting from the establishment of new laboratories in emerging markets. For example, in August 2024, Neuberg Diagnostics launched a new laboratory facility in Puducherry, India, offering radiology, wellness, and pathology services.

As chronic diseases become more widespread, the demand for robust healthcare systems and timely diagnostics continues to rise. Early and accurate diagnosis is essential for effective management of chronic conditions, leading to greater reliance on clinical diagnostics. According to the World Health Organization, the global senior population is expected to increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.5 billion by 2030, with one in six people worldwide aged 60 or older. Chronic illnesses are especially common among older adults; the National Council on Aging reports that 80% of U.S. adults aged 65 and above have at least one chronic condition, emphasizing the critical need for regular health screenings in this age group.

The trend toward routine health check-ups is also on the rise. Given the high incidence of chronic conditions, individuals over 40 are strongly encouraged to undergo regular health screenings. Meanwhile, the growing occurrence of chronic diseases among younger adults has led to increased demand for preventive check-ups within this demographic. Heightened health awareness has motivated more individuals to prioritize routine medical evaluations.

In addition, many countries require employers to provide annual health assessments for their employees, creating further demand for diagnostic laboratory services. Increased healthcare spending aimed at improving infrastructure in developing nations has also contributed to the establishment of new hospitals and diagnostic labs, along with upgrades to existing facilities. For instance, in March 2022, the Delhi government announced plans to upgrade 15 hospitals and build four new hospitals in the city, boosting the expansion of hospital-based diagnostic centers.

Type Insights

In 2024, the hospital-based segment led the market, accounting for 55.7% of total revenue. The growth of hospital-based laboratories is driven by several factors: the rising burden of chronic diseases necessitating prompt and accurate diagnostics; technological advancements that enhance testing efficiency and accuracy; and the growing emphasis on patient-centered care, encouraging integration of laboratory services with clinical operations to improve outcomes. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies and the increasing demand for routine health screenings continue to support the expansion of hospital-based labs within healthcare systems.

Testing Services Insights

The general physiological and clinical tests segment held the largest market share in 2024, representing 39.2% of the total. These tests—including blood counts, metabolic panels, and urinalysis—are fundamental tools for diagnosing diverse health conditions and monitoring patient health. Their broad use across primary care, outpatient clinics, and hospitals sustains steady demand, as they are vital for early disease detection and effective treatment planning.

End-use Insights

In 2024, physician referrals accounted for 51.7% of the overall market share. Approximately 70% of physicians’ medical decisions depend on diagnostic and pathological test results, underscoring the critical role of laboratory testing in clinical decision-making. The increasing prevalence of targeted diseases across various age groups is expected to further drive the growth of this segment.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global pathology laboratories market in 2024, capturing a 37.87% revenue share. The region’s leadership is attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies, and well-established regulatory environment. Additionally, rising rates of chronic diseases, growing demand for personalized medicine, and increasing healthcare expenditures contribute to North America’s prominent position in the global market.

Key Pathology Laboratories Companies

The leading companies shaping the pathology laboratories market include:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Eurofins Scientific

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Exact Sciences Laboratories LLC

Spectra Laboratories

SYNLAB International GmbH

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Dr. Lal Path Labs

Metropolis Healthcare

Kingmed Diagnostics

Healius Limited

BioReference

Centro de Diagnósticos

Falco Holdings

Unilabs

