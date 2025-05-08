Latin America Factoring Services Market Grows with Expanding SME Financing Demand

The Latin America factoring services market was valued at USD 145.47 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for alternative financing solutions among Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), alongside advancements in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.

The COVID-19 pandemic posed major challenges to the global economy, disrupting supply chains and impacting financial markets and businesses. In response, governments provided fiscal support to protect companies, while many nations sought innovative funding mechanisms to aid SMEs.

These supportive financing initiatives for SMEs are expected to yield positive results, fueling market growth in the coming years. More businesses are turning to factoring services over traditional asset-based loans, contributing to market expansion. Factoring offers several advantages over loans, such as faster approval times, lower interest rates, immediate cash access, and no collateral requirements. Leading market players are implementing strategies like partnering with regional firms to strengthen their presence, further boosting industry growth. For example, in June 2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co. partnered with OmniLatam (a Latin American fintech acquired by KLYM) to finance SMEs that supply large corporations across the region.

Category Insights

In 2022, the domestic factoring segment dominated the market, accounting for 90.6% of the total share. This growth is attributed to the rapid adoption of factoring receivables in key industries due to their efficiency. The rising adoption of electronic invoicing has further consolidated the domestic factoring market. Domestic factoring also enables businesses to receive regular analyses of their sales and payable invoices. This category includes various types such as full factoring, maturity factoring, advance factoring, undisclosed factoring, and invoice discounting. Many companies prioritize factoring services to meet the strong domestic demand for goods and services.

Type Insights

The non-recourse factoring segment held the largest market share of 57.7% in 2022 and is expected to continue expanding at the fastest CAGR through 2030. Non-recourse factoring is ideal for businesses with large customer bases that want to clear their balance sheets by removing accounts receivable. It is particularly popular among trucking companies seeking financial security to ensure payment for shipments. For instance, eCapital, a financial services firm that accelerates SMEs’ access to capital, offers fleet fuel cards for trucking businesses. These cards provide discounted fuel prices, real-time transaction monitoring, fuel tax reporting, and purchase controls, helping businesses manage expenses effectively.

Financial Institution Insights

The banks segment captured the largest market share at 78.1% in 2022. This dominance is linked to the growing use of blockchain platforms, the surge in digital payment systems, and rising investments in distributed ledger technology. Banks play a critical role in trade finance by helping businesses convert receivables into cash, alleviating cash flow and working capital challenges using blockchain solutions. Additionally, blockchain’s application in cross-border transactions, clearing and settlement, digital identity verification, and credit reporting is expected to drive its adoption across both public and private banks.

End-use Insights

The manufacturing sector led the market in 2022, contributing 31.5% of total revenue. Manufacturers use factoring services to convert their receivables into immediate cash for operating expenses. Instead of opting for high-interest loans, manufacturers prefer invoice factoring for quick cash access without lengthy documentation. Companies facing urgent cash needs or those unable to secure traditional or series funding turn to factoring to maintain operating capital and improve cash flow for streamlined production. Meanwhile, the healthcare sector is forecast to record the fastest growth during the projection period.

Country Insights

Brazil accounted for the largest market share at 31.8% in 2022. The Brazilian government’s regulatory focus on digitalization is facilitating the shift from traditional to digital factoring services. For example, in February 2021, Brazil implemented new regulations for NF-e invoices, including a provision that factoring-related invoices can no longer be canceled. These government efforts are expected to support the country’s market growth over the forecast period.

Peru is poised to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The country has been proactive in advancing factoring services, notably by digitalizing electronic invoice factoring in January 2022. Peru’s tax authority, SUNAT, passed Decreto de Urgencia N° 013-2020, enabling linking of invoices to factoring transactions. This initiative allows businesses to access cash to maintain operations, promote SME growth, and foster formal employment—factors contributing to the anticipated market expansion.

Key Market Players

Prominent companies operating in the Latin America factoring services market include:

Accion International

Barclays Plc

BNP Paribas

BTG Pactual

Deutsche Factoring Bank

FINAMCO

Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC

HSBC Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

SMB

TRADEWIND GmbH

