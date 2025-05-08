From Walk-Ins to Digital Front Doors: Innovation in U.S. Urgent Care Services

The U.S. urgent care centers market was valued at USD 34.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the ability of urgent care centers to provide rapid services and shorter wait times compared to traditional primary care physicians (PCPs). The rising burden of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population, coupled with the increasing number of urgent care centers, are significantly contributing to the market’s expansion.

According to a Trilliant Health study published in May 2024, the number of urgent care centers in the U.S. has nearly doubled between 2014 and 2023. The total number of centers increased from 7,220 in 2014 to 14,382 in 2023, representing a substantial 99.2% increase in just under a decade.

The COVID-19 pandemic played a pivotal role in transforming the healthcare landscape, particularly by highlighting the critical role that urgent care centers play in healthcare delivery. These centers became essential access points for patients seeking immediate medical attention, especially when traditional healthcare systems were overwhelmed. The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was reported at an urgent care center in Snohomish County, Washington in January 2020. This milestone underscored the ability of urgent care centers to quickly respond to emerging health crises.

Moreover, as the pandemic continued, many patients turned to urgent care centers due to limited access to primary care providers and hospitals that were inundated with COVID-19 cases. Prior to the pandemic, an average urgent care center typically saw around 32 patient visits per day. However, between 2019 and 2020, there was a remarkable 60% increase in patient visits per center across the U.S., illustrating the surge in demand for these services during the pandemic.

Detailed Segmentation:

Application Insights

The respiratory diseases & infections segment held the largest revenue share of 31.00% in 2024. This dominance can be attributed to the increasing demand for healthcare services related to respiratory conditions and infections, driven by the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases globally. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), a study referenced in April 2023, highlights data from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey III (NHANES III). The study indicated that approximately 19.2% of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) cases could be linked to workplace exposures within the general population, further emphasizing the rising importance of addressing respiratory health in both medical practice and public health initiatives.

Ownership Insights

The hospitals segment captured the largest revenue share of 40.97% in 2024. This dominance is largely attributed to the growing interest and initiatives by prominent healthcare systems such as HCA, Aurora Health, Community Health Systems (CHS), Carolinas Healthcare, Dignity Health, and others. These organizations are increasingly focused on providing accessible healthcare that is both affordable and of high quality. The push toward expanding access to care, alongside investments in patient-centered services, has strengthened the hospitals segment’s leadership in the overall healthcare market.

Key U.S. Urgent Care Centers Companies:

Recent Developments

In July 2025, the University of Maryland Urgent Care is expanding its services by opening two new locations in Anne Arundel County. This initiative aims to enhance access to urgent care services for residents in the area, providing timely medical attention for non-life-threatening conditions.

In September 2024, Yale New Haven Health (YNHH) officially rebranded its urgent care centers, marking a significant change in its healthcare service offerings. This rebranding was highlighted with the opening of a new facility at 340 Grasmere Ave. in Fairfield, Connecticut. This location is notable as it is the first to operate under the newly adopted name of Yale New Haven Health Urgent Care.

In July 2024, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH) entered a partnership with Intuitive Health, a company known for its innovative approach to healthcare delivery. This collaboration aims to enhance residents’ access to healthcare services in the Puget Sound region. The partnership is designed to address the growing demand for accessible and efficient healthcare solutions, particularly considering the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing public health needs.

