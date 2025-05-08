India Coffee Retail Chains Market: A Regional Analysis (Focus on Western India)

India Coffee Retail Chains Industry Overview

The India Coffee Retail Chains Market, valued at USD 564.3 million in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is attributed to a strengthening coffee culture, changing lifestyles, and increasing urbanization and per capita income, which drive demand for premium coffee. Coffee retail chains are also benefiting from the desire for social spaces and the growing health and wellness trend. Moreover, the preference for convenience and quality among young consumers further boosts market demand.

Detailed Segmentation:

Type Insights

The dine in segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 62.4% in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to rising disposable income and emergence of social shops. The café culture has created demand for places that offer more than just coffee. The rapid urbanization and busier lifestyles are driving the need for convenient and comfortable spaces to take breaks and spend some quality time. This shift has offered opportunity to coffee chains to cater the needs by offering not just beverages but also food options along with good ambience, comfortable seating and interiors, for which consumer is ready to pay a premium price.

Take away is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to hectic lifestyles and shift of more people to urban areas. The hectic lifestyle is creating demand for quick and convenient coffee options. The rising food delivery services have made it easier for consumers to order coffee for take away. Moreover, the rising health concerns and growing technologies have made consumers more comfortable for takeaway options, and coffee chains are enhancing the services by providing innovative packaging solution to cater this demand.

Regional Insights

The North region dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of educational institutions and employment opportunities in Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida.

The South region is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Karnataka is largest producer of coffee in India accounting for approximately 70% of country’s total coffee production. Karnataka, especially Bangalore, known as Silicon Valley of India, is the most urbanized stated in India which attracts students, young professionals, entrepreneurs, thus creating a substantial market for coffee products. Moreover, Karnataka is a popular tourist destination known for its rich cultural heritage, historical sites and natural beauty. The growth in tourism is likely to boost the demand for coffee retail chains in the state.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the key companies in the India coffee retail chain market include Starbucks Coffee Company, Café Coffee Day, baristacoffee, Various organizations in the market are focusing on development & to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Therefore, key players are taking several strategic initiatives.

Starbucks offers coffee beverages, baked goods, sandwiches and other food & beverages items. Starbucks is known for its focus on customization, which allows customers to personalize their drinks according to their preferences.

Café Coffee Day (CCD) offers a wide range of coffee beverages, including cappuccinos, lattes, cold coffee and other coffee and food items.

Key India Coffee Retail Chains Companies:

baristacoffee.

Starbucks Coffee Company

Café Coffee Day

Third Wave Coffee

Costa Coffee

Tim Hortons USA Inc.

BLUE TOKAI COFFEE ROASTERS

Theobroma

Nescafe Coffee House

Indian Coffee House

