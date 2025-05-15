Lucintel Forecasts the Global Packaging Automation Market to Reach $118.6 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-15 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global packaging automation market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverage, healthcare, personal care & cosmetic, electrical & electronic, aerospace & defense, and automotive industries. The global packaging automation market is expected to reach an estimated $118.6 billion by 2030 from $77.7 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand automated packaging technology to streamline operations, guarantee product quality, and fulfill growing consumer needs, growing use of automation solutions in various industries, and rising preference for secondary packaging automation.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in packaging automation market to 2030 by product type (packaging robots, secondary packaging automation, automated conveyor & sorting systems, and tertiary & palletizing automation), function (filling, labelling, bagging, palletizing, capping, and others), end use industry (food & beverage, healthcare, personal care & cosmetics, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the function category, filling is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significant use of automated filling equipment to improve packaging operations.

Within the application category, Food & beverage is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand automated packaging technology to streamline operations, guarantee product quality, and fulfill growing consumer needs.



In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing amount spent on food and drink, expanding number of manufacturing units, and presence of key players in the region.

BEUMER, Rockwell Automation, Mitsubishi Electric, Automated Packaging Systems, Linkx Packaging, Siemens, Swisslog Holding, SATO Holdings, Kollmorgen, Ranpak are the major suppliers in the packaging automation market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

