Gene Synthesis Market Growth Accelerates With Biotech Advancements

The global gene synthesis market size was valued at USD 1.76 billion in 2022 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as favorable government policies relating to synthetic biology. Investors have been more focused on synthetic biology research during the past few years. Approximately USD 8.0 billion in governmental and commercial funding was allocated to the synthetic biology sector in 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has benefited the gene synthesis market by creating significant growth opportunities. Researchers are exploring untapped possibilities in the gene synthesis field, which is helping to boost market growth in terms of revenue generation. For instance, researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology have developed synthetic SARS-CoV-2 gene fragments to assist researchers to develop accurate and reliable diagnostic tests for the disease.

Synthetic DNA technological advancements are getting significant traction as a viable method to address concerns associated with the increasing number of emerging viruses and the potential threats of the next global pandemic. The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic along with pandemics involving other novel diseases in the near future can be rapidly addressed with the help of this promising technique to quickly replicate and analyze genes of interest.

Targeted therapy has gained significant interest from the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry and researchers. It has become an important technique of disease management. Targeted therapy in combination with immunotherapy and chemotherapy is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. This would open up lucrative opportunities for both established and emerging players in the gene synthesis market.

Method Insights

Solid-phase synthesis dominated the gene synthesis market in 2022 owing to the increasing adoption rate during the past few years. The segment held around 35.87% of the revenue share in 2022. This is a prominent technology for applications in several fields and for various research purposes, since it may be used to create modified & canonical polymers of nucleic acids, specifically RNA or DNA.

Service Insights

The antibody DNA synthesis segment held a 60.90% share of the market in 2022. The presence of several market players offering services for antibody DNA synthesis has contributed to the gene synthesis market dominance in 2022. Companies are providing services to research institutions and biotech/ pharma companies to allow cloning and synthesis of antibody chain sequences into any vector.

Application Insights

The gene & cell therapy development segment dominated the gene synthesis market by holding a 35.53% share of the revenue in 2022. This is anticipated to expand the advanced therapies pipeline for the treatment of chronic diseases. These therapies are gaining significant acceptance among therapy developers due to their efficiency in treating diseases that were not treatable using the traditional mode of treatment.

End-use Insights

Academic and government research institutes dominated the gene synthesis market in 2022 in terms of revenue share, owing to the increasing usage of gene synthesis services in research settings. In 2022, the segment held around 54.30% share of revenue globally. The research institutes are entering into collaborations with service providers to speed up their research programs that require the characterization and synthesis of gene fragments.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest revenue share in 2022. This can be attributed to the presence of several key market players offering gene synthesis services, increasing interest of major biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies in gene & cell therapy development, the expanding field of synthetic biology in the region, and increasing interest in gene synthesis in the molecular biology arena.

