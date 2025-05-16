Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cloud Gaming Market to Reach $14.0 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-16 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cloud gaming market looks promising with opportunities in the casual gamer, avid gamer, and hardcore gamer markets. The global cloud gaming market is expected to reach an estimated $14.0 billion by 2030 from $3.4 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising popularity for digital games, emergence of 5G and fast broadband, and growing number of casual and professional gamers.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in cloud gaming market to 2030 by device (smartphone, consoles, laptop/tablets, smart TV, and personal computer), streaming type (video streaming and file streaming), end use (casual gamers, avid gamers, and hardcore gamers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category video is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its growing demand among gamers given to its simple gaming experience regardless of technical requirements.

Within the end use category, avid gamer is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for cloud gaming among these gamers to play for any purposes as well as they complete in-app purchases and subscribe to gaming platforms.

In terms of regions, APAC will remain the largest region due to availability of low-cost high-speed internet, widespread smartphone adoption, and presence of large gaming base in the region.

Amazon.com, Apple, Electronic Arts, Google, Intel, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ubitus, Tencent Holdings are the major suppliers in the cloud gaming market.

