BRIC Oral Care Market 2030: How Consumer Awareness is Driving Demand

The BRIC oral care market was valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030. This significant growth is primarily driven by heightened consumer awareness regarding oral health, continuous technological advancements in oral hygiene products, a surge in demand for dental services, and rising disposable incomes across these nations.

Key factors contributing to the overall growth of the BRIC oral care market include the increasing availability of professional dentists, the accessibility of cost-effective dental treatments, the provision of government-backed insurance plans that cover dental services, and a broader public understanding of the importance of oral hygiene.

Brazil Oral Care market size and growth rate, 2024 - 2030

Government bodies are increasingly prioritizing dental health through supportive policies, such as favorable health insurance schemes that include dental coverage. For instance, in Russia, certain dental procedures like preventive care, restorative treatments, and some surgical procedures are covered under existing insurance plans. Additionally, private insurance options in Russia may offer more extensive coverage, extending to cosmetic procedures and orthodontic treatments. Such governmental initiatives are expected to significantly boost the demand for oral care products in the market.

Detailed Segmentation

Product Insights

Based on products, the toothpaste segment dominated this market with a revenue share of about 25.4% in 2023. This growth is attributed to rising awareness of oral health and innovative product launches in BRIC countries. Moreover, the presence of modernized features and higher efficiency of these products results in greater adoption of these products. For instance, in March 2023, Colgate-Palmolive launched innovative toothpaste in the market. Colgate’s Total Plaque Pro toothpaste fights against plaque bacteria using smart foam technology.

Distribution Channels Insights

Based on the distribution channels, supermarkets/hypermarkets dominated the market share in 2023 owing to the availability of widely spread supermarkets and hypermarkets in the region. Moreover, robust discounts of stores reduce the cost burden of retailers and consumers, in turn leading to market growth. This strategic move aims to make it affordable for low-income families.

Key BRIC Oral Care Market Company Insights

The leading companies in BRIC oral market include Fresh Up Italia, The Procter & Gamble Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Dental-S (RUS)Dent-a-Med (RUS), Colgate Palmolive, Hindustan Lever Limited, and Dabur India, Unilever PLC., Guangzhou Weimeizi Industrial Co. Ltd., Oral Essentials Inc, SaarGummi Group among others.

The competition between key leading players is likely to increase due to new product launches with technological advancement, geographical expansion, mergers and acquisitions through collaborations, and strategic initiatives. For instance, in February 2022, Colgate- Palmolive launched public health initiative to introduce global oral health quotient amongst population. This initiative aimed to help consumer to understand oral health and its significance.

Key BRIC Oral Care Companies:

  • The Procter & Gamble Company
  • Fresh
  • Condor Sa
  • Colgate-Palmolive
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Hindustan Unilever (HUL)
  • Dabur
  • Patanjali
  • Pfizer
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Henry Schein
  • SaarGummi Group
  • Guangzhou weimeizi Industrial Co. Ltd
  • Oral Essentials inc.

BRIC Oral Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the BRIC oral care market report based on product, distribution channel, and region:

  • Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • Toothbrush
    • Toothpaste
    • Mouthwash/rinse
    • Denture Products
    • Dental Accessories
    • Others
  • Distribution Channels Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
    • Pharmacies and drug stores
    • Convenience Stores
    • Online retail stores
    • Other

Recent Developments

  • In January 2024, Dr. Dento, an emerging oral care company in India announced the launch of its new range of products. The new range of products aim to focus on the natural ingredients to provide high degree of oral health and protection from tooth gums. These products include electric toothbrushes, toothpaste, and mouthwash with GMP certification and advanced technology.
  • In September 2023, Chinese brand Usmile announced the launch of Y10 Pro sonic electric toothbrush in U.S. This toothbrush possess 24/7 reminder, real-time brushing tracker and long-term runtime and timer. It has six-axis gyroscope sensor that offer responsive brushing experience to consumers.
  • In June 2023, three leading players of Brazil including Shofu Inc., Sun Medical Co., Ltd., and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc collaborated and announced launch of “Super-Bond” dental adhesives in market. The Super-Bond dental adhesives can be used to fix mobile teeth, to create bonded bridges and to adhere brackets and ceramic prosthetics.

