Lucintel Forecasts the Global Smart Gloves Market to Reach $5.3 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-21 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global smart gloves market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, industrial, and fitness markets. The global smart gloves market is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2030 from $3.1 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the growing adoption of wearable technologies, increasing IoT and AI-based technology integration, and on-going technological advancements associated with smart gloves.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in smart gloves market to 2030 by usage (fitness tracker, specific health monitoring device, media & connected device, and others), end use (healthcare, industrial, fitness, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the usage category specific health monitoring device is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, healthcare will remain the largest segment.

Download sample by clicking on smart gloves market

In terms of regions, North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Shenzhen Seekas Technology, Flint Rehab, Vandrico Solutions, HaptX, Dexta Robotics, Saebo, Blue Infusion Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Workaround are the major suppliers in the smart gloves market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

PE and HDPE Cable Conduit Market

Pipe Reducer Market

Hull Coating Market

Hydroxyapatite Market

Waterproof Tape Market