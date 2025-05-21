Lucintel Forecasts the Global Diodes Market to Reach $9.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-21 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global diodes market looks promising with opportunities in the communication, consumer electronic, automotive, computer & computer peripherals markets. The global diodes market is expected to reach an estimated $9.2 billion by 2030 from $7.2 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand from various end use sectors, the rising trend of miniaturization of discrete electronic products, and increasing usage of these diodes in autonomous vehicles.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in diodes market to 2030 by indication type (zener diodes, schottky diodes, laser diodes, light emitting diode, small signal diode, and others), end use (communication, consumer electronics, automotive, computer & computer peripherals, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, schottky diode is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment.

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Central Semiconductor, Diodes Incorporated, Hitachi Power Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, Littelfuse, Macom, Nxp Semiconductors Nv, On Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics are the major suppliers in the diodes market.

