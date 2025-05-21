Professional Service Robots Market Grows with Demand in Healthcare and Logistics

The global professional service robots market was valued at USD 38,160.3 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is largely attributed to ongoing advancements in automation and robotics technologies. The increasing deployment of professional service robots across industries such as healthcare, logistics, and retail is boosting operational efficiency, cutting labor costs, and enhancing service delivery. Furthermore, the integration of remote operations, monitoring functionalities, and the ability to adapt to regulatory changes are accelerating the adoption of these robots on a global scale.

Rising demand for automation in non-manufacturing sectors is another key factor driving market expansion. Organizations are increasingly leveraging robots to perform repetitive tasks like data analysis, customer service, and package delivery. This shift enhances productivity and allows human employees to focus on strategic, high-value work. As automation solutions become more cost-effective and widely available, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are also embracing robotic technologies, further contributing to industry growth.

The logistics sector is playing a pivotal role in advancing the adoption of professional service robots. With growing demands for automation in loading, unloading, inventory management, and warehousing, businesses are turning to robotics to increase efficiency and minimize human error. Robots are being deployed to automate repetitive logistics operations such as sorting, transporting goods within facilities, and managing last-mile delivery.

Recent innovations in sensor technology are significantly boosting the precision and functionality of robots across various applications. High-resolution cameras, LiDAR systems, and advanced tactile sensors now enable robots to perceive their surroundings with enhanced accuracy. In manufacturing, for example, such sensors help identify minute product defects to improve quality control. In healthcare, surgical robots equipped with advanced sensory inputs can perform intricate procedures with greater accuracy, reducing complications and improving patient outcomes. These technological improvements are expected to continue driving demand for professional service robots.

Type Insights

In 2024, the autonomous mobile robots (AMR) segment held the largest market share, accounting for over 37%. This dominance is driven by rising labor shortages, increased operational costs, and a pressing need for efficiency. The rapid growth of e-commerce has also led to widespread deployment of AMRs in warehouses for material handling and order fulfillment. Key trends supporting the growth of this segment include the integration of AI and IoT technologies, which enable real-time data processing, autonomous decision-making, and efficient navigation. Moreover, collaborative robotics is gaining traction, allowing AMRs to operate cohesively to streamline workflows and boost productivity.

End-Use Insights

The healthcare and medical segment emerged as the largest end-use sector in 2024, propelled by the demand for enhanced patient care, precision, and operational efficiency. Rising healthcare needs, workforce shortages, and an aging global population are increasing the reliance on automation for surgeries, diagnostics, and rehabilitation. Robotic systems are being utilized for minimally invasive surgeries, robotic prosthetics, and rehabilitation support, resulting in faster recoveries and improved clinical outcomes. In addition, wearable and assistive robots are being introduced to aid elderly and disabled individuals, significantly transforming healthcare service delivery.

Regional Insights

North America is projected to register a CAGR of over 11% between 2025 and 2030, driven by strong investments in robotics R&D, well-established technological infrastructure, and a focus on innovation. The U.S. and Canada are leading adopters of service robots across various domains including surgical assistance, patient monitoring, warehouse automation, and surveillance. This growth is further supported by government initiatives and significant private sector investments.

Leading Companies in the Professional Service Robots Market

The following companies hold a significant share of the market and influence its ongoing development:

ABB Ltd.

Blue Ocean Robotics

Boston Dynamics, Inc.

Cyberdyne USA Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Gecko Robotics, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

iRobot Corporation

KUKA AG

SoftBank Robotics Group

Diligent Robotics, Inc.

Harvest CROO Robotics LLC

