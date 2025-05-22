Vegetable Flakes & Granules Market 2030: Why Tomato Flakes Dominate Instant Food Recipes

Dried veggies are making a big splash! The global vegetable flakes & granules market was valued at a robust USD 17.05 billion in 2022 and is set to continue its impressive ascent, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. This growth spurt is largely thanks to our increasingly busy lives, fueling a soaring demand for ready-to-eat meals and processed foods. These dried wonders offer the convenience of a longer shelf-life, perfectly suiting today’s hectic consumer lifestyles and ever-changing dietary patterns. Of course, this convenience comes with a cost—the high price of raw materials and processing remains a market-limiting factor.

Imagine effortlessly adding a burst of natural flavor to your instant soups, perfecting your dips and dressings, or enriching your sauces and convenience foods. That’s the power of vegetable flakes and granules! Shifting consumer preferences are driving this growing appetite for dehydrated vegetable counterparts, which are expertly dried to extend their shelf-life and enable long-term storage. These qualities, combined with the rising demand for processed and ready-to-eat options, are expected to propel the market forward.

Behind the scenes, the magic happens with incredible strides in dehydration technologies. The adoption of innovative methods like air drying, vacuum drying, drum drying, infrared drying, freeze-drying, and spray drying is surging. Why? Because these technologies allow us to preserve seasonal vegetables and significantly enhance their shelf life. The goal is to retain the natural nutritional qualities, taste, and texture of these vegetables, making them perfect for applications in instant soups, ready-to-eat products, and even snacks. This continued focus on technological advancement ensures we can enjoy the goodness of vegetables in a convenient, long-lasting form.

Detailed Segmentation

Type Insights

Based on type, the tomato segment dominated the global market, accounting for a revenue share of 22.36% in 2022 owing to the growing demand for tomato flakes in instant soups and sauces. The hectic lifestyle of consumers, especially in developing regions, has led to the demand for instant and convenience products. This is driving demand for tomato flakes.

End-User Insights

Based on end-user, the food manufacturing industry dominated the market with more than 75% of the revenue share in 2022. The food manufacturing industry is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% in terms of revenue growth during the forecast period. Food manufacturing industry is preferring the use of dried flakes to avoid the fluctuating raw material prices and to save the seasonal vegetables for a longer period to be used in a variety of different food products such as instant soups, snacks, processed food, ready mixes, and seasoning premixes.

Application Insights

Based on application, ready to eat products dominated the market with more than a 20% revenue share in 2022. The growing technological advancements in vegetable dehydration technologies have led to the use of a variety of vegetable flakes in ready mixes and processed meals. The growth in hectic lifestyles across geographies has led to consumers shifting to convenience food products such as ready mixes. This has led to a favorable impact on the demand for vegetable flakes for manufacturing ready to eat products.

Regional Insights

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific dominated the market, accounting for a revenue share of 37.10% in 2022, owing to growing population which has led to a large consumer base and established food manufacturing industry. Additionally, the increasing demand for RTE food products and convenience snacks in the region has further fueled the growth of the market. The macroeconomic factors in the region such as increasing disposable income, shifting consumer lifestyles towards convenience, and rapid rate of urbanization has positively impacted the vegetable flakes & granules market in the region, especially in countries such as China and India. Furthermore, growing per capita income is likely to support the demand for vegetable flakes in retail outlets in the region. For instance, according to the OECD, the annual average growth rate of GDP per capita across Asia Pacific between 2015-2020 was 1.4%, which is comparatively higher than 0.9% between 2012-2017.

Key Vegetable Flakes and Granules Companies:

ITC Limited

California Sun Dry Foods

Mercer Foods, LLC

Sensient Technologies

Bella Sun Luci

Van Drunen Farms

European Freeze Dry

BCFoods

Harmony House Foods, Inc.

Mevive International

Vegetable Flakes & Granules Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global vegetable flakes & granules market based on type, application, end-user, and region:

Vegetable Flakes & Granules Type Outlook (Volume, Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Onion

Tomato

Potato

Carrot

Bell peppers and herbs

Others

Vegetable Flakes & Granules Application Outlook (Volume, Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Instant soups

Pasta & noodles

Baked items

Ready to eat products

Spices & seasoning mixes

Others

Vegetable Flakes & Granules End-User Outlook (Volume, Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Food manufacturing industry

Food service & retail

Vegetable Flakes & Granules Regional Outlook (Volume, Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa



