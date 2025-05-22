EMEA Sports Nutrition Market Grows with Rising Focus on Health and Fitness

The Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) sports nutrition market was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. While sports nutrition products were once primarily targeted at athletes, they have increasingly become mainstream, appealing to a broader consumer base. This shift is driven by rising awareness of health and wellness, along with efforts by leading companies to diversify their product offerings to meet the needs of a wider audience. Additionally, the rising incidence of lifestyle-related conditions such as obesity and diabetes is contributing to the growing demand for health and nutrition products.

According to Our World in Data, approximately 13.0% of adults aged 18 and older were classified as obese in 2016. Furthermore, The World Health Organization reported that obesity rates among children and adolescents aged 5–19 rose from 4.0% in 1975 to about 18.0% in 2016. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) remain a leading cause of mortality in Europe, accounting for 45% of all deaths. Specifically, Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) and stroke are responsible for the majority of the over 4 million CVD-related deaths each year across the region.

Product Type Insights

By product type, the market is categorized into vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, proteins and amino acids, botanicals, nitrous oxide boosters, and others. The “others” segment accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2022, comprising 51.8%. This growth is fueled by rising demand for sports drinks, meal replacement smoothies, and energy bars. The market is saturated with a wide array of these products, catering to diverse consumer tastes. According to FDT, the most favored flavors included chocolate (77%), vanilla (73%), tropical fruit (57%), acai berry (56%), and lime (56%). In contrast, flavors like blackcurrant (26%), blueberries (25%), cola (25%), lemon (25%), and lemonade (25%) were among the least popular.

Formulation Insights

In terms of formulation, the market is segmented into tablets and capsules, powders, gummies and soft chews, and other formats. Powders dominated the market with a 41.0% revenue share in 2022. This is largely due to the popularity of powdered formulations for proteins, meal replacements, and smoothies, which are valued for their longer shelf life, ease of use, and portability. Powdered proteins, in particular, are quickly absorbed by the body due to their pre-broken-down molecules, with an absorption rate of 10 grams per hour. A growing emphasis on fitness and strength has led both athletes and non-athletes to favor protein powders to support muscle development and meet daily nutritional needs.

Distribution Channel Insights

The market is divided by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, drug stores/pharmacies, online retail, and others. In 2022, the “others” category led the market with a 45.7% share. This segment benefits from the increasing number of specialty fitness stores. Consumers often prefer purchasing branded products from these specialty stores over general retailers or pharmacies, particularly based on recommendations from gym trainers. Concerns about counterfeit products in supermarkets have also contributed to the preference for trusted specialty outlets.

Functionality Insights

By functionality, the market is segmented into digestive & immune health, bone & joint health, heart health, general wellness, and others. The “others” category represented the largest revenue share in 2022, accounting for 62.0%. This is attributed to the growing popularity of detox beverages and pre- and post-workout recovery drinks. Weight management remains a key focus area as more individuals embrace healthier lifestyles. The global rise in health consciousness has also led to an increase in gym memberships and overall adoption of fitness routines.

Regional Insights

Regionally, Eastern Europe captured the largest share of the market in 2022, accounting for 39.6% of total revenue. The growth in this region is supported by greater health awareness, rising disposable incomes, and an increasing number of fitness centers. According to the 2022 European Health & Fitness Market Report (EHFMR), the number of fitness clubs rose slightly by 0.2%—from 63,059 in 2020 to 63,173 in 2021. Additionally, in April 2023, Nestlé Romania acquired the SOLGAR nutrition and supplement division to distribute its products directly in the country. In August 2021, Nestlé also finalized the acquisition of The Bountiful Company’s leading brands, including Sundown, Ester-C, Puritan’s Pride, Nature’s Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, and Solgar.

Key Players

Leading companies in the EMEA sports nutrition market include:

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Biovea

Clif Bar

Glanbia PLC

Abbott Nutrition

GNC Holdings, Inc.

Ultimate Nutrition, Inc.

NOW Foods

Ascendis Health

SPORT MAX

