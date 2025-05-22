Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Supporting Research in Brain Pathophysiology

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Industry Overview

The global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2024. Projections indicate a substantial expansion, with a CAGR of 7.9% anticipated from 2025 to 2030. This market’s growth is predominantly propelled by several key factors: the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, the rapid demographic shift towards an aging population in Asia Pacific (particularly in nations like Japan, India, and China), and technological advancements that are fostering greater adoption. The rising incidence of complex health conditions such as Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH), Brain Tumor, and hydrocephalus is expected to further fuel the demand for intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices.

Furthermore, non-invasive intracranial pressure monitors hold significant potential as research tools for investigating pathophysiology and assessing the efficacy of intracranial hypertension therapies. There are also prospects for their use in space medical applications or for studying intracranial pressure responses at high altitudes. Consequently, these factors are expected to contribute to market growth, offering lucrative opportunities for participants. A major impetus for the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques, driven by their association with improved patient outcomes. Notably, in 2023, Cyban, an East Melbourne, Australia-based medical equipment manufacturer, showcased its patented technology. Their non-invasive brain monitor demonstrated results equivalent to those obtained through invasive ICP monitoring methods.

Detailed Segmentation:

Technique Insights

The noninvasive technique segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2025 to 2030. Invasive techniques involve various complications such as infection, hemorrhage, malfunction, obstruction, and inadequate positioning of the catheter. Risks associated with such complications and technological advancements drive the growing demand for noninvasive technology-driven devices. Alternative noninvasive procedures for measuring elevated ICP are being sought due to the intrusive nature, high expense, and other extra dangers of current ICP monitoring methods. Because of a scarcity of experienced specialists, invasive treatments are not viable in various situations, such as emergencies. Noninvasive treatments, including optic nerve sheath diameter, transcranial Doppler ultrasonography, and magnetic resonance imaging/computed tomography (MRI/CT), are promising in overcoming these challenges.

Application Insights

Stroke applications are anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing incidence of stroke, which is one of the major causes of death in patients with cardiovascular conditions worldwide. According to the WHO, nearly 15 million individuals experience stroke annually. Hummingbird Solo is a single-lumen, bolt-based monitor that measures the pressure within a patient’s brain tissue, manages ICP after traumatic brain injury, and aids in diagnosing subarachnoid hemorrhage or stroke. This is expected to increase its usage in diagnosing traumatic brain injury and other applications.

Regional Insights

The Middle East & Africa intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is mainly driven by rising demand for advanced intracranial pressure monitoring devices to manage critical health conditions such as traumatic brain injuries, strokes, and other disorders associated with the brain and spinal cord. The growing incidence of stroke in countries such as Saudi Arabia is expected to increase demand for intracranial pressure monitoring devices over the forecast period.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Major market participants rely on strategies such as incorporating advanced technology features, investing in R&D, conducting research-driven product developments, and collaborating with others.

Key Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences

RAUMEDIC AG

Sophysa

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG. (Luciole Medical AG)

Natus Medical

Digitimer Ltd

NeuraSignal, Inc.

