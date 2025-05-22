Noble World Foundation Urges UN to Act Against Religious Supremacy in Law

Chicago, IL, 2025-05-22 — /EPR Network/ — Terrorism is often explained through ideology, radicalization, poverty, or political unrest. But one critical factor is rarely addressed: the role of national constitutions in quietly fueling extremism. Noble World Foundation (NWF) urges the United Nations (UN) to confront this overlooked legal root—starting with Pakistan.

On May 19, 2025, Shiv R. Jhawar, founder of NWF, submitted an open letter to the United Nations Human Rights Council (Ref: b043dr3p), calling for global attention to a critical issue: Pakistan’s constitutionally backed religious supremacy is a root cause of terrorism.

NWF is the first organization in the world to publicly identify this legal foundation as a driver of global terrorism.

Pakistan’s Article 41(2) declares, “A person shall not be qualified for election as President unless he is a Muslim.” Article 91 bars non-Muslims from becoming Prime Minister. These provisions institutionalize religious discrimination and send a chilling message to minorities: you do not fully belong.

When a nation legally favors one religion, it sends a dangerous message: only one faith deserves power. This belief breeds division and can justify violence. In such cases, the law becomes a silent accomplice to terror.

On April 22, 2025, militants near Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir separated people by religion and killed Hindu and Christian men in front of their wives. This tragedy shows how religious favoritism in law can lead to deadly violence.

While the world responds swiftly to terrorism’s symptoms, it has failed to address legal systems that quietly enable it. The 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights affirms that all human beings are born free and equal in dignity. Yet constitutions that codify exclusion remain unchallenged.

Islam emerged in 610 A.D. with the divine revelations received by Prophet Muhammad (570–632 A.D.), giving rise to the first Muslims. Prior to that, there were no followers of Islam—yet God existed long before any religion was ever conceived. This profound truth is eloquently captured in Shiv R. Jhawar’s spiritual work, Building a Noble World: “No one is born into this world with a religion engraved on their skin. To God, all paths are valid. Who was God before the birth of the founder of your religion?”

In the words of the revered spiritual master Swami Muktananda (1908–1982): “God never made an agreement with any of these religions… He would not have signed a contract with any religious founder saying, ‘You are my exclusive salesman.’”

He further clarified: “Meditation is for realizing the Truth—for realizing your own Self. You do not give up your religion. Meditation is the universal religion of the inner Self.”

Meditation on the innermost Self does not interfere with one’s religion—it deepens one’s connection to the divine.

NWF urges the UN to declare Pakistan’s Articles 41(2) and 91(3) in violation of international human rights law.

This is not a call to shame any nation. It is a call to confront the deeper roots of terrorism beyond weapons and ideology. It’s time to end religious supremacy in law.

Open letter: https://nobleworld.org/un-letter

Book link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0974919705

For more information, visit: https://www.nobleworld.org