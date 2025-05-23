System Infrastructure Software Market Grows with Demand for Scalable IT Solutions

The global system infrastructure software market size was estimated at USD 161.55 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2030. The system infrastructure software industry growth is propelled by the increasing digitization of enterprises across industries. Organizations are prioritizing the integration of advanced digital tools to streamline operations, boost productivity, and deliver enhanced customer experiences. Organizations are seeking robust software solutions to protect their networks, data, and systems from cyber threats. Additionally, the rapid advancement of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is creating demand for innovative infrastructure software capable of managing and processing large volumes of data.

Shifting consumer preference toward cloud-based technologies & solutions and rising need for efficient digital framework to handle higher data complexities is creating positive traction for the system infrastructure market. Remarkable cloud integrations across various industries, such as manufacturing, BFSI, IT & telecom, and healthcare is anticipated to create robust market opportunities in the forecast timeline. Several organizations are shifting their business operations to cloud platforms for remote work management and optimized internal dataflow through cloud integrations. System infrastructure software assists in managing cloud services across all business operations and ensures security compliance to protect data privacy, improving industry statistics.

Type Insights

The network & system management software accounted for a market share of over 44% in 2024. The adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments has significantly increased the complexity of IT infrastructure management. Organizations now operate across diverse platforms, requiring advanced tools to ensure seamless connectivity and maintain system performance. Network and system management software address this complexity by providing centralized monitoring, optimization, and security capabilities. These solutions enable IT teams to track resource utilization, identify performance bottlenecks, and manage configurations across varied systems efficiently. Additionally, they reduce downtime through proactive issue detection and resolution, ensuring business continuity. By optimizing resource allocation and integrating seamlessly with existing infrastructure, these tools play a critical role in helping organizations adapt to the demands of modern, interconnected IT ecosystems while maintaining operational efficiency and security.

Application Insights

The data center infrastructure segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024 due to the rising demand for cloud computing has significantly impacted data center infrastructure, driving investments to support public, private, and hybrid cloud models. As businesses increasingly adopt cloud services for scalability and flexibility, managing the complexity of these systems has become essential. Advanced data center infrastructure software plays a crucial role by providing tools for efficient resource allocation, workload optimization, and real-time monitoring. These solutions enable organizations to ensure seamless integration across cloud platforms, maintain system performance, and reduce operational costs. Moreover, as the volume of cloud-based data grows, robust software becomes indispensable for ensuring data security, compliance, and scalability. This trend underscores the critical role of infrastructure software in enabling efficient and reliable cloud operations.

End Use Insights

The IT & Telecom segment accounted for the largest market share of over 20% in 2024. The segment growth can be attributed to the rising demand for 5G connectivity, edge computing & IoT services, and growing internet users is propelling the sale of system infrastructure software. Telecommunications companies are upgrading their network infrastructure to improve connectivity & coverage and attract potential business clients, supporting the industry trend. Further, IT companies are incorporating system infrastructure software in their business model for automating their primary tasks, workforce management, and efficient virtual & physical resource utilization. Moreover, by increasing infrastructure automation, organizations can optimize costs and be more efficient and flexible. These will further boost the demand for system infrastructure software in the IT & telecom sector during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America system infrastructure software industry held the major share of over 35% in 2024. In North America, the system infrastructure software industry growth can be attributed to the proliferation of data centers encouraging market players to establish their independent data infrastructure systems for data processing and storing and emerging startups in the region are creating robust market opportunities in the U.S. and Canada. Further, shifting government focus on digitizing their business operations to improve the transparency of the processes is creating a positive market outlook for system infrastructure software in the region.

Key System Infrastructure Software Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the system infrastructure software market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies)

Red Hat, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Nutanix

SolarWinds

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

