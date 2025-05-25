Zywave Partners with RPost to Deliver Encrypted, HIPAA-Compliant RFPs via BrokerageBuilder

NEW YORK, 2025-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Zywave, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with RPost to enhance security and functionality within its leading agency management system, BrokerageBuilder. This integration allows insurance professionals to send encrypted Requests for Proposal (RFPs) via email in full compliance with HIPAA standards, protecting sensitive personal health information while maintaining a seamless user experience. RPost’s Registered Receipt™ technology ensures legal proof of delivery and access, eliminating the need for carrier contacts to log in or use special systems.

With this upgrade, Zywave underscores its commitment to both efficiency and data privacy. Insurance professionals can now send and receive secure communications directly within BrokerageBuilder, improving trust and accountability during the RFP process. The simple yet powerful encryption solution has been met with enthusiasm from users, including The Horton Group, highlighting its practicality and user-friendliness in a demanding insurance environment.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-selected-zywave-prove-encrypt-brokeragebuilder-email