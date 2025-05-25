Diamond Spike Redefines 55+ Living with Award-Winning Design and Modern Comforts

RATHDRUM, ID, 2025-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Diamond Spike, an exciting new 55+ lifestyle community, is setting a new standard in active adult living. Thoughtfully designed for comfort, convenience, and connection, Diamond Spike was envisioned and developed by AARP & National Home Builder Award-Winning Developer David Spiker, a respected innovator in age-friendly housing solutions.

New builds under construction now by TimberCrest Homes LLC, a trusted name in residential construction known for delivering superior quality, energy efficiency, and modern elegance. These no-step, low-maintenance, and completely turnkey homes offer residents a seamless living experience, allowing more time for enjoyment and less for upkeep.

“With Diamond Spike, our vision was simple: to create a community where active adults can live independently, comfortably, and vibrantly,” said David Spiker. “We’ve combined universal design, modern style, and unmatched convenience to support a fulfilling 55+ lifestyle.”

Key Features of Diamond Spike Homes Include:

No-step entries and open-concept floor plans for ease and accessibility

Energy-efficient construction and appliances for long-term savings and sustainability

Low-maintenance exteriors and landscaping to support a carefree lifestyle

Contemporary design elements that blend function with style

Turnkey readiness, so homeowners can move in and start living from day one

Located in the heart of Idaho’s natural beauty, Diamond Spike also provides residents with access to walking trails, community amenities, and a vibrant neighborhood atmosphere. It’s the perfect blend of peaceful living and purposeful design.

Whether you’re downsizing or embracing a new chapter, Diamond Spike offers the ideal setting to thrive.

About Diamond Spike:

Diamond Spike is a premier 55+ lifestyle community developed by David Spiker, an AARP & National Home Builder Award-winning developer. Homes are built by TimberCrest Homes LLC and designed for modern, energy-efficient, no-step, turnkey living tailored to active adults.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit [https://diamondspike.com/] or call [(208) 819-1715].