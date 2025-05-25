Telarix Partners with RPost to Bolster Secure Communications for Global Telecom Operators

Telarix integrates RPost's Registered Email into iXLink, resolving past patent claims and enhancing secure, time-sensitive communications for telecom carriers.

Posted on 2025-05-25 by in Technology // 0 Comments

NEW Y ORK, 2025-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Telarix, Inc., a global leader in OSS/BSS solutions for telecom carriers, has announced a strategic partnership with RPost to integrate Registered Email services into its award-winning iXLink platform. This move not only boosts the security and reliability of Telarix’s communications but also results in the resolution and dismissal of all past patent infringement claims by RPost against Telarix and its iXLink customers.

Currently serving over half of the world’s international wholesale telecom operators, Telarix will now offer enhanced proof-of-delivery and timestamping capabilities through RPost’s technology. According to Telarix CEO Glen Kazerman, this collaboration strengthens the legal and operational reliability of price list and invoice exchanges. RPost’s CEO Zafar Khan added that the integration offers customers a vital legal safeguard in delivering rate change notices and managing collections, ultimately improving efficiency and accountability across the telecom ecosystem.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/telarix-rpost-announce-joint-marketing-agreement

