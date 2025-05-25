Softaken Releases Powerful OST to MBOX Tool for Seamless Outlook Mailbox Export

NEW YORK, 2025-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Officially releasing its new Softaken OST to MBOX Converter, a useful tool for users needing to migrate Outlook data to email clients such as Thunderbird, Apple Mail, and others supporting the MBOX format.

Without any specific technical understanding, the software enables users to export their Outlook mailbox content—emails, attachments, and folders—from OST files into MBOX format. This utility is designed to handle users converting email platforms, backing up mailboxes, or handling inaccessible OST files.

“We created this tool with actual users in mind,” a Softaken spokesman said. Users want to migrate their emails without reading through convoluted directions or worrying about what data might be lost. This product addresses precisely what you need.

Users will find among some of the features:

Converts all OST emails, attachments, and folders to MBOX in a full mailbox conversion.

in a full mailbox conversion. No data loss; preserves layout, email headers, attachments, and folder hierarchy.

Batch mode allows several files to be converted all at once.

Works with all major Outlook versions (including 2021, 2019, 2016, and earlier).

Preview before export lets users view what they are exporting prior to the process beginning.

Though not tech-savvy, everyone can easily use the OST to MBOX application because of its user-friendly design and testing across a spectrum of systems. Download a free demo edition to have an opportunity to try the main capabilities before purchasing.

About Softaken

Softaken is a software development firm well-known for offering dependable tools in file conversion, data recovery, and email migration. They have developed a reputation over years for creating user-oriented tools that address shared issues between users and companies handling email data.

Adam Smith

Softaken Software

Email: support@softaken.com

Website: https://www.softaken.com/ost-to-mbox-converter