Lucintel Forecasts the Global Particle Size Analyzer Market to Reach $567.6 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global particle size analyzer market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, public & private institution, academic institution, cosmetic, chemicals & petroleum, mining, mineral and cement, and food & beverage markets. The global particle size analyzer market is expected to reach an estimated $567.6 billion by 2030 from $404.7 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing research activities in the field of nanotechnology, rising investments in the field of pharmaceutical, and increasing regulatory guidelines to ensure product quality across various verticals.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in particle size analyzer market to 2030 by technology (laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering, imaging, dynamic imaging, static imaging, nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA), coulter principal, sieve analysis, and other technologies), dispersion type (wet dispersion, dry dispersion, spray dispersion), end-use industry (healthcare industry, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, public & private institutions, academic institutions, cosmetic industry, chemicals & petroleum industry, mining, minerals and cement industry, food & beverage industry, and other industries) , and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the technology category, nanoparticle tracking segment will witness the highest growth due to its increasing application in biopharma and biotech industries and growing research and development investments in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Within the end use category, the healthcare industry segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing government support for drug development, rising number of biotechnology firms, and ongoing technological advancements.

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing awareness of nanotechnology and the presence of major players in the region.

IBM, Microchip Technology, Marvell, Seagate Technology, SK Hynix, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, Broadcom, Intel are the major suppliers in the particle size analyzer market.

