Lucintel Forecasts the Global Residential Air Purifiers Market to Reach $15.9 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global residential air purifiers market looks promising with opportunities in the portable / stand alone air purifiers and in-duct air purifiers markets. The global residential air purifiers market is expected to reach an estimated $15.9 billion by 2030 from $10.5 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing cases of airborne diseases, rising adoption of smart homes, and increasing government regulations to monitor and control air pollution effectively.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in residential air purifiers market to 2030 by type (portable /stand alone air purifiers, and in-duct air purifiers), technology (high efficiency particulate air, activated carbon, ionic filters, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, portable/stand-alone purifiers will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the growing popularity of smart houses and ambient-assisted living and increasing public awareness of the negative impact of air pollution on human health.

Within the technology category, High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) will remain the largest segment due to the increasing concern towards environmental sustainability and the introduction of next-generation HEPA filters integrated with new technologies.

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, rising consumer desire for high-quality lifestyles, and growing investments by major players of the region.

Malvern Panalytica, HORIBA, Beckman Coulter, Anton Paar, Bettersize Instruments are the major suppliers in the residential air purifiers market.

