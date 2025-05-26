Mirin Market 2030: The Role of E-Commerce in Mirin’s Global Expansion

The global mirin market size was estimated at USD 454.8 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing preference for natural and traditional ingredients. Mirin, known for its amino acids and antioxidants, is seen as a healthier alternative to artificial sweeteners and additives. Additionally, the global proliferation of Japanese cuisine, including sushi and teriyaki dishes, has led to increased demand for authentic Japanese ingredients like mirin.

The market for mirin, a traditional Japanese sweet rice wine, is experiencing a significant rise due to various factors and trends influencing its consumption in both residential and commercial applications. One major factor is the globalization of cuisine, which has led to an increased demand for authentic Japanese ingredients like mirin. As Japanese dishes such as teriyaki, sukiyaki, and various sauces gain popularity worldwide, mirin becomes a staple in kitchens aiming to replicate these flavors. Additionally, the health consciousness movement has driven consumers to seek healthier alternatives to sugar, and mirin, with its lower glycemic index and additional nutrients from fermented rice, fits this preference well.

Another factor contributing to the increased consumption of mirin is culinary innovation. Both professional chefs and home cooks are experimenting with mirin in unconventional recipes, integrating it into fusion cuisine, dressings, marinades, and even desserts.

The improved availability of mirin in supermarkets and online stores has also made it more accessible to a broader audience. Furthermore, the growing influence of Japanese culture through media, such as anime, movies, and culinary shows, has sparked interest in Japanese cooking ingredients, including mirin.

Moreover, there is a clear trend towards premium, artisanal, and organic mirin products, with consumers willing to pay more for high-quality, authentic, and natural options. The demand for convenient, ready-to-use sauces and marinades containing mirin is on the rise, catering to busy consumers looking for quick and easy meal solutions without compromising on flavor. The pandemic has also played a role in increasing home cooking, with more people experimenting with different cuisines, including Japanese, leading to higher residential use of mirin.

Furthermore, Japanese and Asian fusion restaurants globally are driving the demand for mirin as they require authentic ingredients to maintain the quality and authenticity of their dishes. Food manufacturers are also using mirin in sauces, marinades, and ready-to-eat meals to enhance flavor and appeal.

Hon-mirin dominated the market and accounted for a share of 41.2% in 2023. Hon-mirin, a traditional Japanese sweet rice wine used primarily in cooking, typically contains around 14% alcohol. Hon-mirin is also used to create glazes and marinades for meats, fish, and vegetables, enhancing their flavor and texture. It adds depth to soups and stews, enriches dressings and dipping sauces with its subtle sweetness, and contributes to the light, crispy texture of tempura batter. Its alcohol content not only aids in flavor extraction but also helps in tenderizing ingredients and creating complex, balanced flavors in Japanese cuisine.

Commercial application accounted for a revenue share of 67.9% in 2023. Mirin is predominantly favored in commercial applications due to its consistency, convenience, and cost efficiency. Its ready availability reduces preparation time in busy kitchens, where efficiency is paramount. Moreover, bulk purchasing and standardized production processes make commercial mirin more economical than homemade alternatives, especially in large-scale food production.

Sales through hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for a revenue share of 37.3% in 2023. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer a one-stop shopping experience where customers can find a wide variety of products, including mirin, alongside other groceries and household items. This convenience saves time and effort for shoppers. These large retail stores typically stock a range of mirin brands and types, giving consumers more options to choose from. Whether looking for a specific brand or a particular type of mirin, shoppers are more likely to find what they need in a well-stocked supermarket or hypermarket.

The mirin market in North America captured a revenue share of over 20% in the global market. Increased cultural exchange and globalization have led to a greater appreciation for international cuisines, particularly Japanese cuisine, which has unique flavors and health benefits. Additionally, the surge in Japanese restaurants, including sushi bars and ramen shops, has popularized authentic dishes that use mirin, inspiring home cooks to experiment with Japanese recipes. Furthermore, health-conscious consumers in North America are increasingly favoring natural, less processed ingredients.

