Cellular Immunotherapy Market Growth Driven by Cancer Treatment Advancements

The global cellular immunotherapy market was valued at USD 6.13 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.41% from 2022 to 2030. Key drivers of this growth include advancements in cell-based therapies, a rising incidence of cancer, and increased research and development investments by leading companies. Additionally, the growing number of regulatory approvals and the expanding use of these therapies in cancer treatment are further fueling market expansion.

Pipeline Developments

A strong pipeline of products is expected to significantly drive market growth. According to the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) 2020 report, approximately 1,483 immunotherapy agents were undergoing clinical trials—a notable increase of 472 candidates compared to the previous year. Research from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) also highlights that most therapies under development are autologous (derived from the patient’s own cells). However, interest in allogeneic (off-the-shelf) therapies has surged in recent years.

Therapy Type Insights

CAR T cell therapy accounted for the largest share of the market and is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth is supported by a rich product pipeline and frequent new approvals. Due to its promising clinical outcomes, major companies are heavily investing in CAR T cell therapy R&D. Presently, over 500 clinical trials are underway. Notably, in February 2022, the FDA approved Janssen Global Services, LLC’s CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) for the treatment of multiple myeloma, which is expected to further stimulate market growth.

Indication Insights

In 2021, the B-cell malignancy segment generated the highest revenue and is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate throughout the projected period. This is largely due to the widespread availability and use of cellular immunotherapies for treating B-cell malignancies. Products such as BREYANZI and Yescarta are central to this trend. BREYANZI received FDA approval in February 2021 and recorded approximately USD 87 million in revenue during its first year on the market.

End-use Insights

Hospitals represented the dominant end-use segment in 2021. The increasing prevalence of cancer has led to a higher number of hospital admissions globally. Furthermore, the administration of cellular immunotherapy requires trained medical professionals, making hospitals the most suitable setting. This compatibility enhances patient compliance and supports continued growth in this segment.

Regional Insights

North America led the market in revenue terms in 2021, owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, access to cutting-edge therapies, high disposable income, and significant healthcare spending per capita. The presence of a strong research ecosystem and a high volume of clinical trials conducted by U.S.-based cell therapy companies have also contributed to the region’s market leadership.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as untapped market potential, growing awareness of cellular immunotherapies, and rapid improvements in healthcare infrastructure are contributing to this surge. China, in particular, is advancing at the fastest CAGR, supported by a high volume of clinical trials and increased government funding and regulatory support.

Key Market Players

Leading companies in the global cellular immunotherapy market include:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences Inc. (Kite Pharma)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Celyad

Adicet Bio, Inc.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

