Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cevimeline Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-05-28 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cevimeline market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, clinic, and retail pharmacy markets. The global cevimeline market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of dry mouth conditions, the rising demand for effective treatments, and the growing awareness of cevimeline benefits.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in cevimeline market to 2031 by type (NDA and ANDA), application (hospitals, clinics, and retail pharmacies), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, ANDA is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, retail pharmacy is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on cevimeline market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Daiichi Sankyo, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Rubicon Research, Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Bionpharma, Rising Pharma Holdings, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, Bryant Ranch Prepack are the major suppliers in the cevimeline market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Fluvastatin Methyl Ester Market

Food Grade L-Arabinose Market

Ground-Mounted Photovoltaic Inverter Market

HBN Rod Market

Hot-Pressed Grade Boron Carbide Market