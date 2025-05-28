Lucintel Forecasts the Global Chassis Mounted Switching Power Supply Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-05-28 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global chassis mounted switching power supply market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, communication & data center, medical, led lighting, automotive, and security monitoring markets. The global chassis mounted switching power supply market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for energy-efficient power solutions, the growing adoption of automation & industrial machinery, and the increasing use of electronic devices.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in chassis mounted switching power supply market to 2031 by type (single outputs and dual outputs), application (consumer electronics, communications & data centers, medical, led lighting, automotive, security monitoring, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, single output is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, consumer electronics is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

CUI, TDK-Lambda, Recom, Cosel, Astrodyne, TDI, Antaira, Vicor Power, Guangzhou Upload, Zhuhai LZTEC are the major suppliers in the chassis mounted switching power supply market.

