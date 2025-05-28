U.S. Pet Food Market Grows Amid Rising Demand for Premium Nutrition

The U.S. pet food market was valued at USD 43.45 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by several interconnected factors and evolving consumer preferences. A primary factor is the increasing humanization of pets, with owners viewing pets as family members and prioritizing their health and well-being. This shift has led to rising demand for premium, organic, and customized pet food options that emphasize quality ingredients, nutritional benefits, and transparency in sourcing.

Heightened awareness of pet health and wellness is another significant growth driver. Pet owners are increasingly recognizing the link between diet and long-term health outcomes for their pets, fueling interest in organic, grain-free, raw, and functional food products. There is a growing preference for foods that address specific health concerns, such as allergies, digestive health, joint support, and skin or coat conditions. In response, the market is offering more scientifically formulated and nutritionally advanced pet food solutions.

The surge in pet ownership—particularly during and after the COVID-19 pandemic—has also broadened the consumer base. Lockdowns prompted many individuals and families to adopt pets, a trend that has persisted and increased overall demand for pet food. Consumers are not only buying more food but also choosing higher-quality, clean-label products tailored to their pets’ specific breed, age, or lifestyle.

Consumer Insights

Consumer demand in the U.S. pet food market is largely driven by greater awareness of the health benefits of quality nutrition and the continued trend of pet humanization. The U.S. ranks among the top five global markets for cat, dog, and freshwater fish ownership. According to the 2024 National Pet Owners Survey by the American Pet Products Association, around 82 million U.S. households own pets. This includes 58 million with dogs, 40 million with cats, and 9 million with freshwater fish.

Product Insights

Dry pet food held a 59.5% share of market revenue in 2024. Its popularity is due to convenience, longer shelf life, and cost-effectiveness compared to wet or fresh food. Many owners prefer dry food for easy storage, portion control, and dental benefits, as kibble can help reduce plaque and tartar. The market also offers a growing range of nutritionally tailored dry foods, such as grain-free, high-protein, and breed-specific formulas, attracting health-conscious pet owners.

Pet Type Insights

Dog food accounted for 58.8% of pet food revenue in 2024. The increase in dog ownership, combined with owners’ focus on their pets’ health and nutrition, has driven demand for high-quality and personalized dog food options. Premium and functional varieties—including grain-free, hypoallergenic, and breed-specific products—are especially popular. Additionally, greater product availability across retail and online channels has made it easier for consumers to find and purchase these products.

Category Insights

Traditional pet food products, primarily for commuting consumers, represented 86.3% of market revenue in 2024. This segment continues to grow due to affordability, accessibility, and consumer trust in established brands offering consistent quality. As living costs rise, traditional dry and canned foods remain practical for cost-conscious households. Their availability in supermarkets and grocery stores also supports ongoing demand.

Distribution Channel Insights

In 2024, pet specialty stores accounted for 31.1% of U.S. pet food sales. These retailers typically offer a curated selection of premium, niche, and health-focused pet food that appeals to owners seeking transparency and tailored nutrition. With knowledgeable staff who provide personalized advice, specialty stores are becoming increasingly popular for consumers looking to optimize their pets’ diets and well-being.

Key U.S. Pet Food Companies:

The J.M. Smucker Company

Nestlé Purina

Mars, Incorporated

LUPUS Alimento

Total Alimentos

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

WellPet LLC

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

Diamond Pet Foods

