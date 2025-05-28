Animal Wound Care Market 2030: Innovations Like Restore Wound Pads Redefine Healing

The global animal wound care market is set to reach an impressive USD 2.10 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 7.40% from 2025 to 2030. This significant growth, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., is being propelled by a confluence of factors, including the surging popularity of companion animals, a growing pet population, the escalating demand for veterinary surgeries, and an uptick in animal injury cases.

The Pet Population Boom

The world is experiencing a pet adoption phenomenon. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) reported a substantial increase in the companion animal population from 2016 to 2020. In the U.S., the number of dogs jumped from an estimated 76.8 million in 2016 to 83.7 million in 2020. Similarly, the pet cat population grew from 58.4 million in 2016 to 60 million in 2020. Europe tells a similar tale: in 2021, the European FEDIAF estimated nearly 113.5 million cats and 92.9 million dogs. This consistently rising pet population directly fuels the demand for veterinary wound care.

Addressing the Inevitable: Animal Injuries

Unfortunately, with more pets comes a higher incidence of injuries. Dogs, for instance, are particularly prone to both minor and major trauma. Accidental trauma is a frequent occurrence, with car accidents often leading to severe injuries like bone fractures, internal and external wounds, hemorrhage, organ trauma, joint dislocations, brain trauma, and skin abrasions. The U.S. alone sees over 10,000 reported dog-involved accidents each year, some tragically resulting in severe harm or even fatalities. The U.S. Department of Transportation estimates that over 1 million animals perish on roads annually. Beyond accidents, dog fights or attacks can inflict deep, severe wounds on skin and soft tissues, as teeth can puncture muscles and organ walls. Even untrained pets frequently sustain cuts, scrapes, and minor wounds. Given that animals can be injured in countless scenarios, often requiring immediate veterinary attention for stitches and infection prevention, the rising pet population directly translates to an increased need for wound care and surgeries.

Economic Tailwinds and Innovation

The growth isn’t just about injuries; it’s also about economics. Rising disposable incomes are expected to further fuel market expansion. A 2021 FEDIAF report, for example, estimated Europe’s annual pet product sales at approximately USD 28.1 billion, a 3.1% increase from 2020. The animal health industry significantly contributes to the global economy through wages, exports, jobs, and taxes. High-level R&D investments across various countries are leading to the development of novel wound care medications specifically for veterinary use, further boosting the market.

Navigating the Pandemic’s Aftermath

The COVID-19 pandemic did present challenges, financially impacting and otherwise affecting various veterinary fields, including animal wound care. Government-mandated lockdowns, social distancing, quarantines, and travel restrictions were anticipated to negatively impact animal healthcare businesses and veterinary services. During the initial stages of the pandemic, the cancellation and postponement of veterinary elective surgeries led to a decline in postoperative wound cases. Furthermore, COVID-19 caused supply chain disruptions and reduced veterinary clinic visits and admission rates. However, as the world moves past the pandemic’s immediate impact, the animal wound care market is set for continued growth, driven by the enduring bond between humans and their animal companions.

Animal Wound Care Market Report Highlights

The companion animal segment held a dominant revenue share in 2024 owing to the high pet adoption & humanization trends and growing pet healthcare expenditure

The surgical wound care product segment is expected to dominate the industry over the forecast period due to rising usage of skin staplers due to their benefits including ease of use, shorter surgical times, and simplicity of removal

The veterinary hospitals & clinics segment held the largest revenue share in 2024 owing to the benefits, such as faster diagnosis and easy access & availability of various treatments in these settings

North America is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period due to an increase in efforts by major players to advance their product portfolios by guaranteeing high-quality standards

Animal Wound Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global animal wound care market report based on product, animal type, end use, distribution channel, and region:

Animal Wound Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Surgical Wound Care Products

Advanced Wound Care Products

Traditional Wound care Products

Therapy Devices

Animal Wound Care Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Companion Animal

Livestock Animal

Animal Wound Care End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics

Homecare

Research Institutes

Animal Wound Care Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Retail

E-commerce

Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics

Animal Wound Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Kuwait



