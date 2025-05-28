A2 Milk Market Grows with Rising Demand for Easy-to-Digest Dairy Options

The global A2 milk market is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Key factors driving this growth include rising per capita income, increased consumer spending on A2 milk products, growing awareness of nutritional benefits, and intensified research efforts to develop innovative offerings. Additionally, population growth and higher disposable income levels are contributing to market expansion. However, the premium pricing of A2 milk compared to conventional milk is expected to pose a challenge to market growth during the forecast period.

The powder segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 19.1% between 2025 and 2030. This growth is largely attributed to the rising use of powdered A2 milk in the food and bakery sector, particularly in confectionery, baked goods, and savory products. Powdered A2 milk’s low moisture content enhances its durability and shelf life, further driving demand.

In terms of packaging, the cartons segment held the largest market share—over 60%—in 2023. This dominance is due to the extensive use of carton packaging in transportation, offering safety, convenience, and longer product preservation. Meanwhile, the bottle segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, supported by rising demand for convenient packaging solutions in the global beverage industry. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on packaging methods that extend product shelf life, boosting industry demand.

Online sales of A2 milk are forecasted to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 19.4% from 2025 to 2030. This rapid growth is driven by dairy companies adopting advanced e-commerce platforms to enhance product reach and sales efficiency. The convenience of doorstep delivery and order tracking through web and mobile applications is encouraging more consumers to purchase dairy products online.

Asia Pacific led the market in 2024, accounting for over 50% of global revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2025 to 2030. Increased health consciousness in countries like China and India is fueling market expansion. The product is increasingly being used for health benefits, including the management of conditions like diabetes. Rising product awareness, growing disposable incomes, and changing consumer lifestyles in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea are further propelling regional demand.

A2 Milk Market Report Highlights

Key Players in the A2 Milk Market

