Penetration Testing Market 2030: The Impact of Rising Cyber Threats on Market Expansion

The global penetration testing market size was estimated at USD 1.82 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2024 to 2030. The widespread adoption of cloud computing solutions and services, along with the growing number of data centers, is driving the growth of the global market. Moreover, stringent government regulations are boosting the adoption of penetration testing solutions and services, positively impacting market expansion. The increasing integration of technologies like machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) into penetration testing, coupled with the rising trend of adopting penetration testing as a service (PTaaS) and remote working security assessments, offers favorable opportunities for market growth.

IT systems are teeming with interconnected devices and applications. While this connectivity drives innovation, it also increases complexity, creating a productive ground for exposure. Each application and device can serve as an entry point for attackers, extending the attack surface. Custom integrations and legacy code add further complications, providing opportunities for misconfigurations. This intricacy often results in blind spots where malicious activity can go undetected. Penetration testing stands out in this complex environment, simulating real-world attacks to find vulnerabilities that traditional security measures might overlook. By addressing these weaknesses, penetration testing strengthens overall security and mitigates risks in today’s intricate IT landscapes.

Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) is transforming cybersecurity, particularly for small businesses. Traditionally, penetration testing was often inaccessible due to limited scope, high costs, and resource constraints associated with one-time engagements. PTaaS introduces a subscription-based model that addresses challenges like complex workflows and data security protocols, making advanced security testing more attainable. By distributing costs over a subscription period, it becomes affordable for smaller businesses and offers scalability to adapt to changing testing needs. It eliminates the need for in-house expertise, as service providers handle recruitment and management.

Penetration Testing Market Report Highlights

The solutions segment led the market in 2023, accounting for over 65% share of the global revenue.

The web applications segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023, driven by the exponential growth of web-based services and the increasing prevalence of sophisticated cyber threats targeting web applications.

The cloud segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023 due to the widespread shift towards cloud-based infrastructures by businesses across various industries.

North America penetration testing market dominated with a revenue share of over 38% in 2023.

Penetration Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global penetration testing market report based on offering, type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Solutions Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Web Applications Mobile Applications Network Solutions Cloud Social Engineering

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Cloud On-premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Large Enterprises SMEs

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) BFSI Healthcare IT & IteS Telecommunication Retail & eCommerce Manufacturing Education Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) North America



U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Latin America Brazil MEA UAE South Africa KSA



