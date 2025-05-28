U.S. IT Services Market: Sustainability in IT Service Delivery

U.S. IT Services Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. IT Services Market was valued at a substantial USD 405.7 billion in 2023, with projections indicating a healthy CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030. This significant growth is driven by the transformative impact of technologies such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning (ML), which have fundamentally altered the business landscape. Additionally, the escalating demand for robust cybersecurity solutions, fueled by increasing privacy concerns, has encouraged considerable investment in IT services. Established companies are well-positioned to innovate and capitalize on technological advancements and the increasing availability of data.

Cloud Adoption and Digital Transformation

American consumers are increasingly embracing cloud-based solutions and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Businesses are actively seeking advanced services to promote automation and streamline supply chains. The adoption of business intelligence and cloud technologies has become particularly prominent across the U.S. Digital tools are gaining traction as a means to achieve cost savings, gain valuable operational insights, and boost overall efficiency. For example, the growing demand for personalization, customization, and mobility from services is prompting stakeholders to explore innovative solutions.

The Rise of Managed Services

Managed services have become a critical component for gaining a competitive advantage within the U.S. IT industry. In the financial sector, for instance, managed services are crucial for navigating complex regulatory environments, implementing the latest security measures, leveraging technological expertise, and adopting secure and scalable infrastructure. Furthermore, the manufacturing industry can leverage managed services to minimize repetitive tasks through automation and effectively manage the ever-increasing volume of data.

Curious about the U.S. IT Services Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

U.S. IT Services Market Report Highlights

The reactive IT services segment spearheaded the U.S. IT services market, accounting for 55.5% revenue share in 2023. The growth is partly attributed to the trend for cloud-based services for alerting, monitoring and incident management capabilities.

The operations & maintenance segment is poised to witness an uptake in light of the rising footprint of AI, ML, and robotic process automation. The design & implementation segment will rise against the backdrop of heightened demand for user-centric solutions and technological advancements.

The application management segment is likely to grow in the wake of the need to minimize ownership costs, boost performance and reliability and enhance security. The advanced application management solution helps maintain, optimize and monitor applications.

The AI & machine learning segment is forecast to depict a significant uptake during the assessment period. The robust outlook comes against the backdrop of automation trends reshaping the industry verticals.

The on-premises segment will grow on the heels of heightened demand to manage data and applications more effectively. Prominently, stakeholders are banking on on-premises IT services for increased security and customization.

The large enterprise segment is likely to depict significant uptake during the forecast period. The growth outlook is mainly attributed to the trend for cloud computing.

The IT & telecom segment to witness a notable uptick on the back of a bullish adoption of cloud computing and other bespoke solutions. The demand for managed IT services will be pronounced to reinforce customer experience and maintain a competitive edge.

U.S. IT Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. IT Services market based on approach, type, application, technology, deployment, enterprise size, and end-use:

Approach Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Reactive IT Services



Proactive IT Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Design & Implementation



Operations & Maintenance

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Systems & Network Management



Data Management



Application Management



Security & Compliance Management



Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

AI & Machine Learning



Big Data Analytics



Threat Intelligence



Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

On-premises



Cloud

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Large Enterprise



Small & Medium Enterprise

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

BFSI



Government



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Media & Communications



Retail



IT & Telecom



Others

Download your FREE sample PDF copy of the U.S. IT Services Market today and explore key data and trends.