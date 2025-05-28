U.S. Digestive Health Products Market: The Role of Gut-Brain Health Connection

U.S. Digestive Health Products Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. Digestive Health Products Market was valued at an estimated USD 13.53 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by a heightened focus on overall health and the increasing demand for nutritional and fortifying food additives. Key factors contributing to this market expansion include the strong presence of major industry players within the country, government support for new product development, and ongoing technological advancements in the fields of probiotics and prebiotics.

In 2023, the U.S. digestive health products market accounted for a significant 26.21% share of the global digestive health products market. The market’s growth is further attributed to the rising consumption of protein-enriched functional foods and dietary supplements in the region. The strong manufacturing presence of key global market players in the U.S., coupled with an increasing number of new protein source start-ups, will continue to drive the demand for functional foods. These functional foods, which contain beneficial phytochemicals, are advantageous for both human and animal health. Consequently, the rising demand for nutraceutical products is expected to positively impact functional foods such as digestive health products, which are a subset of the broader nutraceuticals and functional foods industry.

A significant and growing trend in the U.S. is the utilization of digestive health products, particularly probiotics, for the treatment of mental illness, a factor actively driving the probiotics market in the country. Additionally, the incorporation of probiotics into fitness modules is contributing to market growth in the U.S., as more consumers seek products that can support their overall health. This trend is particularly relevant given the increasing prevalence of obesity and stress disorders in the country.

The high prevalence of obesity, digestive disorders, and lifestyle-related diseases, often resulting from poor eating habits and high consumption of processed, high-sodium, and ready-to-eat foods, is likely to boost the demand for digestive health products in the country.

U.S. Digestive Health Products Market Report Highlights

U.S. digestive health supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.The aging population and growing concerns about gut health are also major driving forces for the demand for digestive health supplements.

The food enzymes segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2030. The growing awareness of the importance of healthy eating and the demand for natural, organic, and clean-label products has further driven the growth of the enzymes market, as consumers seek alternatives to synthetic ingredients and chemical additives.

U.S. Digestive Health Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. Digestive Health Products market based on product, ingredient, and distribution channel:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Dairy Products



Bakery & Cereals



Non – Alcoholic Beverages



Supplements



Others

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Prebiotics



Probiotics



Food Enzymes

Animal Based





Plant Based





Microbial Based

