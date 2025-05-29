Ground Support Equipment Market Growth Driven by Air Traffic Expansion

The global ground support equipment (GSE) market was valued at USD 5.78 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% between 2024 and 2030. The increasing volume of air travel worldwide has driven higher demand for ground handling services, such as baggage handling, catering, and aircraft cleaning. Additionally, ongoing airport construction and expansion projects are fueling the need for new ground support equipment. As airports expand, modernize, and boost their capacity, the demand for additional and upgraded GSE rises accordingly, presenting substantial growth opportunities for the market.

Market expansion is further supported by technological advancements, including the incorporation of automation and robotics into GSE to enhance operational efficiency. Furthermore, the growing adoption of electric and hybrid GSE vehicles—motivated by environmental concerns and the desire to reduce operational costs—is contributing to market growth. For example, in May 2024, Swissport launched a fleet of electric vehicles at Geneva and Basel airports. This fleet, which includes electric vans and a variety of electric ground power units, supports Swissport’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Type Insights

In 2023, the non-electric segment dominated with approximately 54.0% of the revenue share. This segment remains vital, particularly in regions or airports where infrastructure for electric GSE is not yet fully established. Non-electric GSE, including diesel- and gasoline-powered equipment, continues to be favored for its reliability and ability to operate under harsh conditions where electric alternatives may struggle. Additionally, non-electric GSE is often more cost-effective regarding initial investment and operational expenses, making it a preferred choice for many airports and airlines, especially in developing markets.

Application Insights

The aircraft handling segment led in revenue share in 2023. With global air traffic on the rise, there is increasing demand for efficient and dependable ground support services to facilitate smooth aircraft movements on the tarmac. Aircraft handling involves essential tasks such as towing, marshaling, and pushback, all critical for the safe and timely transfer of aircraft between terminals and runways. Furthermore, the expansion of airport infrastructure and introduction of new aircraft models require specialized handling equipment, which in turn drives demand for GSE in this segment.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Global Ground Support Equipment Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Ownership Insights

The airport-owned segment held the largest revenue share in 2023. Airports are investing more heavily in their GSE fleets to exercise greater operational control and maintain consistent service standards. Ownership allows airports to directly oversee maintenance, deployment, and upgrades, thereby improving efficiency and minimizing downtime. This trend is particularly noticeable at larger airports managing high passenger and cargo volumes, where streamlined ground operations are crucial. As airports grow and modernize to accommodate increasing traffic, the necessity for a well-maintained and readily available GSE fleet continues to boost this segment’s growth.

End Use Insights

In 2023, the commercial segment generated the highest revenue share. This sector is expected to see significant growth due to the expansion of commercial aviation, propelled by rising global air travel, the growth of low-cost carriers, and ongoing airport infrastructure improvements. Airports are adopting modern, efficient GSE to optimize operations, handle increased passenger numbers, and meet strict environmental standards. The increase in commercial flights and expanding airline fleets further fuels the demand for GSE, presenting strong growth prospects for this segment.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the ground support equipment market in 2023, accounting for about 33.0% of total revenue. This leadership is attributed to the region’s well-established aviation industry and growing air traffic. Airport modernization and infrastructure upgrades have also opened avenues for deploying new, advanced GSE solutions. Moreover, an increased focus on safety, efficiency, and sustainability has accelerated the adoption of innovative GSE technologies. These factors, combined with North America’s economic stability, are key contributors to its market growth.

Leading Ground Support Equipment Companies:

The market is dominated by several key players who collectively hold the largest market share and shape industry trends:

Oshkosh Aerotech LLC

Textron Inc.

TCR Group

Tronair

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co., Ltd.

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.

TLD Group

Cavotec Group

Toyota Material Handling, Inc.

TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH

Global Ground Support LLC

Mallaghan

Jalux Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Ground Support Equipment Market